Star Birthdays: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones - Born on the Same Date, but 25 Years Apart (PHOTOS)

On September 25, one of Hollywood's favorite couples celebrates their birthday - Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The two were born on the same date, but 25 years apart - the actor was born in 1944, and his wife - in 1969, writes dariknews.bg.

The two have been together for more than 20 years and have two children - Caris and Dylan. The age difference between Catherine and Michael does not scare them, but brings them even closer.

According to Catherine Zeta-Jones, the secret to a happy and long marriage is not complicated, but consists of something simple - love, respect, a sense of humor and more free time for the family to spend together.

What is the most current around them

Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrates her birthday literally after the premiere. On September 24 - just a day before her birthday - she appeared in London for the premiere of her new series „Kill Jackie“. The actress attracted attention on the red carpet with a light blue transparent dress with silver sequins by Zuhair Murad.

„Kill Jackie“ е сред големите ѝ нови проекти. Особено интересен детайл е, че Зита-Джоунс играе героиня от родния си Суонзи и използва естествения си уелски акцент – нещо, което по думите ѝ се случва за първи път в близо 50-годишната ѝ кариера. Тя влиза в образа на Джаки Прайс – бивша фигура от наркосвета, превърнала се в търговец на произведения на изкуството, която се оказва преследвана от убийци, пише The Times.

Just days before her birthday, the actress gave an unusually candid interview about her family. She defended her children Dylan and Caris from being called “nepo babies“, saying that they did not choose the family they were born into and should have the opportunity to build their own careers. Interestingly, she jokingly called Michael Douglas himself – the son of the legendary Kirk Douglas – “the ultimate nepo baby“, adding that he still did quite well on his own.

The biggest news for Michael Douglas is something else – he is celebrating his 82nd birthday just before the release of his memoir “One Helluva Ride“, scheduled for October 6. The book traces the life and more than five decades of the actor and producer's career through some of his most important films, writes People.com.

In the memoir, Douglas talks not only about "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Wall Street," "Fatal Attraction," "Basic Instinct" and "Traffic," but also about far more personal topics - his complicated relationship with his father Kirk Douglas, family, addictions, his son Cameron's problems and his own battle with cancer. After publication, his public meetings are planned in a number of American cities and in the UK.