Lady Gaga has kept the arrival of her first child a near-total secret, with even some of the American singer's closest friends not knowing about the baby, sources tell Page Six.

According to the publication, the 40-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, spends much of her time in Northern California with her fiancé Michael Polanski and the child. A source claims that the Bad Romance singer“ has withdrawn from public life after the end of her “Mayhem“ tour in April.

“Almost no one knew“, says a person close to the star. According to him, even some of Lady Gaga's most trusted friends only learned the news after it became public.

Page Six first reported earlier this month that Lady Gaga and 42-year-old entrepreneur Michael Polanski had become parents. However, the singer's representatives have not officially confirmed the birth, gender and name of the child or the information that the couple used a surrogate mother.

Subsequently, TMZ reported that on June 9 in Los Angeles a girl was born via surrogate mother. According to the publication, Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski's daughter is named Rose Bean.

Both names could be associated with important moments in the singer's career, although such an explanation has not been confirmed by her herself. Lady Gaga performs “La Vie En Rose“ in the film “A Star Is Born“ since 2018, while her song “Born This Way“ was inspired in part by activist Carl Bean.

According to those close to the singer, motherhood is her main priority right now. “She loves being a mother“, a source told Page Six. The same person suggests that after her extensive tours, Lady Gaga may take a longer break from concert activities, but an official decision to retire from the stage has not been announced.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski made their relationship public in 2020. Four years later, the technology entrepreneur proposed to the singer, and in 2024, she confirmed their engagement.

Page Six also claims that the couple had wanted to start a family for years. A source for the publication indicates that the singer has gone through a difficult period, also related to the physical strain of her long career. Lady Gaga has spoken publicly in the past about chronic pain and health problems, which at times have affected her concert commitments.

So far, Lady Gaga and Michael Polanski have not publicly introduced the child or commented on the details that have emerged about the birth. The singer apparently continues to keep her family life away from the public eye as she begins a new phase after the end of the world tour “Mayhem“.