American singer and actress Selena Gomez has revealed that she still plans to become a mother, two years after publicly sharing that she can't carry a child on her own due to her lupus diagnosis.

The 34-year-old star of “Homicide in the Building“ talked about her future family during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. Selena Gomez participated in a discussion with her colleague Ellis Cohen and Fast Company editor Yasmine Gagnier.

The topic of children came up during a conversation for the Rare Impact Fund, Selena Gomez's organization, which works to improve young people's access to mental health resources and services.

“I have a 13-year-old sister who means everything to me, and one day I will have children of my own. This is a topic that I don't want to be taboo“, the singer said.

Selena Gomez's words come two years after her candid interview with Vanity Fair, in which the actress first revealed that she could not carry her own child due to an autoimmune disease.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put both my life and the baby's life at risk,“ Selena Gomez said at the time. The singer admitted that it took her time to accept that her path to motherhood would be different from the one she imagined.

However, the star made it clear that surrogacy and adoption are real options for her. “It's a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to help through surrogacy, as well as the possibility of adoption“, commented Selena Gomez. About her future child, she was categorical: “Ultimately, it doesn't matter. It's going to be mine. It's going to be my baby.“

Selena Gomez is married to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco. The two will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on September 27.

During the event in New York, the actress also spoke about her development as an entrepreneur. Selena Gomez recalled that the team behind her business and social initiatives started with just five people in a conference room, and today includes a significantly larger team of employees and interns.

The founder of the cosmetics brand Rare Beauty has indicated that the attitude towards employees is one of the most important principles in her work. According to her, she does not tolerate disrespectful behavior in the team and prefers that conflicts be resolved through open communication.

For Selena Gomez, the topic of mental health remains closely related to her future family. It is the desire for the next generation to be able to speak freely about such problems that is among the reasons why the singer continues her work with the Rare Impact Fund.