Lilia Maravilha celebrates her birthday today. The actress was born on January 18, 1969 in Varna. She graduated from acting for drama theater at VITIZ "Krustyo Sarafov" in Sofia in 1993 in the class of Professor Krikor Azaryan, Elena Baeva and Associate Professor Todor Kolev. Then she completed a master class with the Russian director Valery Fokin on the topic "Meyerhold – "the lessons of the master", writes "Focus".



She participated in productions of the Youth Theater, "Tear and Laughter" Theater, "Bulgarian Army" Theater, the Satirical Theater and Theater 199. Since 1996, she has been an actress in the troupe of the "Sofia" Theater.







Носител е на "Златна роза“ за ролята си на Мила във филма "Love. Net". Има спечелен "Икар“ през 2014 г. за водеща женска роля (г-жа Министершата в едноименната пиеса) и на "Икар“ 2016 за поддържаща роля (за ролите си в "Театър, любов моя!“).



She was awarded the honorary sign “Golden Age“ – seal of Simeon the Great (2014). Her performance in “The Bitter Tears of Petra von Kant“ brought the actress a nomination “ASKEER“ 2023 in the category “Leading Female Role“. After her successful participation in “The Naked Truth About the Zhiguli Group“ (2021), director Viktor Bozhinov offered her a role in the second season of the series “Wine“. She participated in the series “Glass House“ and Undercover“. She also played in the films “Connections“, “Rapid Response Corps 2: Nuclear Threat“, “Sunny“, “The Road to the Top“ and others.



She voices the Bulgarian dub of the film "The Smurfs: The Lost Village". She has been married to Italian banking consultant Luca Maravilla since 2001. They have one daughter - Paola, who is also an actress.