A baby boy was born at 10,000 meters

A plane of the Italian national airline ITA, traveling from Dakar to Rome, unexpectedly turned into a delivery room at 10,000 meters. The baby boy born bears the name of the pilot.



"This is the first case of a birth on board an ITA Airways plane", notes Rainews.



The reason: a 7-month pregnant woman unexpectedly gave birth an hour after the plane took off. The miracle happened at 10,000 meters thanks to the flight attendants and the fact that there was a doctor among the passengers – surgeon Antonieta Serino from Caserta.



Supported by a Spanish nurse - also a passenger - Dr. Serino organizes the space between the narrow aisles, and the captain turns the plane back towards Senegal, while a baby boy is born on board, BNR writes.



A happy, incredible event, given the emergency conditions and the altitude, the media point out. After the plane returned to Dakar, the mother and son were entrusted to the care of doctors on the ground.



ITA announced that they are both feeling well, and the best detail is the name chosen for the baby boy - Mohamed Alessandro, the second being the pilot's.

The media summarize that "none of the passengers on board will ever forget this flight, because sometimes, even at 10,000 meters in the sky, life finds a way".