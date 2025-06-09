Johnny Depp celebrates his birthday today - see the most interesting things about the Hollywood icon

John Christopher “Johnny“ Depp II, as the real name of the actor and musician is, was born on June 9, 1963. in Owensboro, Kentucky, today he turns 63 years old.

He started as a musician at the age of 12, thanks to his first guitar – a gift from his mother. Music became a passion that would shape his soul and creativity.

At 16, he left school and joined amateur bands, dreaming of the stage.

His success came with the series “21 Jump Street“ (1987-1990) - but the real magic is in the films and the unique characters he creates.

Hollywood, Tim Burton and Captain Jack Sparrow

His collaborations with director Tim Burton (in "Edward Scissorhands", "Ed Wood" and "Sweeney Todd") established his reputation as an actor with unconventional roles.

His enduring portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in "Pirates of the Caribbean" launched his career and deservedly became a cult role.

Oscar nominations (for "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl", "The Road to Neverland" and "Sweeney Todd") and awards such as a "Golden Globe" and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame complement his achievements.

Interesting details

Johnny learned French while living in France;

He loves classic cars – a passion that is reflected in his impressive car collection;

He owns several rare properties – a restaurant in Paris, wine vineyards and even a mansion in Beverly Hills – which speaks of his artistic spirit and unconventional style.

With his talent, originality and emotional voice, Johnny Depp continues to inspire and bring beauty to art.