Who has a name day today, June 17, 2025. Congratulations!

The Church celebrates the memory of the Holy Martyrs Manuel, Saul and Ismail, dariknews.bg reported.

They were brothers, Christians from Persia. The Persian ruler sent them to negotiate peace with Emperor Julian the Apostate. He forced them to participate in pagan rites. Because they refused to renounce their Christian faith, they were tortured by order of Julian, and then beheaded.

Thirty years after the death of St. martyrs Manuel, Saul and Ishmael Emperor Theodosius the Great built a temple in their name in Constantinople.

On this day, the name day is celebrated by: Manuel, Emmanuel, Emmanuela, Emmanuela, Saul, Savelia, Ismail.