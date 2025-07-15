Julian Vergov celebrates his 56th birthday today

Julian Emilianov Vergov is a Bulgarian actor. He was born on July 15, 1970 in Sofia. He graduated from the acting department at the "Lyuben Groys" Theater College in the class of Professor Tsvetana Maneva in 2001. He made his debut on the stage of the "Ivan Vazov" National Theater in "Romeo and Juliet" by William Shakespeare, staged by Lilia Abadjieva. Participates in the productions of: National Theatre "Tears and Laughter", National Theatre "Ivan Vazov", Theatre 199, Theatre "Bulgarian Army", Satirical Theatre "Aleko Konstantinov".



In 2013, together with their friends Vladimir Karamazov and Zahari Baharov, they founded the production company "Three Bears Entertainment" and in co-production with Satirical Theatre "Aleko Konstantinov", they staged the performances "Spinach with Potatoes", "Art" and "Dakota". As at one of the performances of "Dakota", the author Jordi Galseran was personally present. Since 2014, Julian Vergov has been an ambassador of the "Night of Theaters", part of the "European Night of Theaters" initiative.



In addition to the theater, Vergov has also had roles in the television series "She and He", "Glass House", "Revolution Z: Sex, Lies and Music", "Stolen Life" and Search Department. He is also actively involved in cinema. In 2015, he won the "Icarus" award of the Union of Artists in Bulgaria "for supporting male role", for the role of (Boris Sarafov) in "The Thessaloniki Conspirators", National Theater "Ivan Vazov". "Veliko Tarnovo in the Heart of History" is a documentary film that Julian Vergov filmed in 2016, together with director Kaloyan Nikolov, producer Stanislav Valkanov, screenwriter Dimitar Grigorov, cinematographer Pavlin Grozdev and composer David Kokonchev.



The same year, their work won the "Silver Dolphin" award, in the category "Best Documentary with a Historical Theme" at the Cannes Corporate Media & TV Award in Cannes (France). It also won an award at the Film Art & Tourism Festival “FilmAT" in Poland, as well as at SILAFEST in Serbia. In 2018, he was nominated for the "Askeer“ award for leading male role, for the role of Sergei Vasilievich Basov, a lawyer in "NeoDachnitsi“ based on "Dachnitsi“ by Maxim Gorky, staged by Ivan Panteleev, National Theatre "Ivan Vazov".



Yulian Vergov, together with Diana Alexieva, Teodora Duhovnikova, Luiza Grigorova, Vessela Babinova, Malin Krastev, Ivan Burnev, Boyko Krastanov, Zahari Baharov, Antoni Donchev and Vladimir Penev in 2019, created the "Poets" form. In 2022, he won the "Askeer" award for his role as Ivan Vazov in "Vazov's People" by Alexander Sekulov for a supporting male role, National Theatre "Ivan Vazov". In 2019 and 2020, he was a guest detective in "The Masked Singer". Since 2020, he has been part of the jury of "Like Two Drops of Water".