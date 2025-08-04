Vesselin Marinov turns 65!

Today, August 4, celebrates the birthday of one of the most beloved Bulgarian pop singers — Vesselin Stefanov Marinov (born August 4, 1961 in Polski Trambesh). See details from his biography:

Early years and the path to the stage

Marinov began to study music in the 7th grade – first he played drums, then became a singer and composer in a school band.

In 1981 he was invited to be the vocalist of the rock band Impuls, making his official debut in December 1982 in Vidin with the song “Midnight Music“.

In 1984 he underwent two operations on his vocal cords, which forced him to leave the band.

The rise as a solo artist

In 1987 he released his debut album “From Love“, and in 1990 – “For Love“, followed by a creative crisis and a move to Germany.

He returned to Bulgaria in 1994 and began collaborating with musicians such as Toncho Rusev and Evtim Evtimov. Songs such as “You are Love“, “Bitter Wine“ and “For You, Bulgaria“ made him a national favorite.

His albums “Bitter Wine“ (1995) and “Wine and Love“ (1999) became some of the best-selling in Bulgaria in the period after 1989.

Marinov is the only Bulgarian artist to have released two independent Christmas albums — “Christmas Dream“ (2003) and “The Most Expensive Gift in the World“ (2010).

Every December evening he gives traditional concerts in major cities.

Recognition and awards

He is the recipient of numerous awards – including the Grand Prix “Golden Orpheus“ (1994), Melody of the Year in 1995 for “Bitter Wine“ and a multiple winner of the title “Singer of the Year“.

He performs dozens of concerts a year – on stages from Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture to fan meetings in Sofia, Sozopol and Plovdiv. Currently, Marinov is on his traditional summer tour and will delight his fans in major cities across the country. On August 2, he filled the Amphitheater in Sozopol, and on August 6, he will give a concert at the Summer Theater in Burgas. In the break between the two concerts, he will celebrate his holiday with his loved ones.