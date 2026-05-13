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Politics sometimes gives birth to absurdities, but the Bulgarian political system is already starting to mass-produce them. The latest paradox is related to deputy immunity – that supposedly temporary shield, created to protect parliamentarism, not the personal peace of politicians. Today, it increasingly resembles not a guarantee of independence, but a life capsule for people with pending issues around them.

The situation surrounding Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski is particularly indicative. The two did not give up their seats as deputies, because they automatically lose their immunity and the prosecutor's office could resume or activate cases that have been "on hold" for years. They remained in parliament, but the lifting of their immunity now depends on a parliamentary majority. And here comes the great political irony – This majority is currently associated with the influence around Rumen Radev. The majority button against the silence of deputies!



This is how an almost surreal picture is obtained: the president's political opponents find themselves in a situation in which their political survival depends precisely on Radev's majority. If the prosecutor's office decides to pull old investigations out of the drawers, everything will no longer be a matter of law, but of political arithmetic.

The arithmetic is simple - to remove a deputy's immunity, a simple majority in the National Assembly is required. And Rumen Radev's party has 131 deputies. But the political meaning is far deeper. This means that the fate of some of the most influential figures in the state can be decided not in a courtroom, but in a plenary hall.

This is how a deputy's mandate turns not into a public responsibility, but into a protective mechanism. And the question is no longer whether there is guilt or not. The question is who holds the majority button, and more precisely - will they use it?