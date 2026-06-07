250 years of the USA, and everything revolves only around Trump

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Author: Alexander Detev

1976: The Vietnam War has ended catastrophically for the USA, and American society is still trying to heal the wounds opened by the “Watergate” affair and the scandals during the Nixon presidency. Gerald Ford, who survived an assassination attempt in September 1975, never managed to break his low rating and in November lost the elections to the Democratic candidate - Jimmy Carter.

Against this background, in 1976, the USA celebrated 200 years of the most important event in its history - the signing of the Declaration of Independence, which laid the foundations of the American state. Tensions are in the air, and the big question then is: can Americans still celebrate together?

"The nation's wounds had healed"

The answer is yes. The entire year is marked by thousands of events, concerts, and high-ranking state visits. French President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing organizes a light show at Mount Vernon, and Queen Elizabeth II presents the US President with a replica of the "Liberty Bell", which can still be seen today in the National Historical Park in Philadelphia.

The climax comes on July 4, when the feeling of unity is so strong that President Ford later wrote: "Rarely in the history of the world have so many people come together so spontaneously to express the love they feel for their country. Not a single incident marred our celebration. The nation's wounds had healed. We had regained our pride and rediscovered our faith, and in doing so, we laid the foundation for a future that would undoubtedly be filled with hope."

America's 250th Anniversary and Trump's 80th

2026: “We don't want untalented, high-paid singers lulling you to sleep - we told them to stay home,” writes an enraged Donald Trump, after a number of performers withdrew from the Great American States Festival to mark the anniversary.

Why did they withdraw? Because they realized that it is organized not by Congress, where representatives of both parties have been preparing the celebrations under the slogan “America 250” for years, but by the organization “Freedom 250”, created by the president. The general celebrations this year will not be general - the events will revolve around a single person - that of Donald Trump. The celebration of the president's 80th birthday is part of the festive program on June 14 - American Flag Day, while famous artists organize a protest concert in defense of the First Amendment.

Is the "American dream" alive?

The preparation for July 4 is marked by domestic political tension, unprecedented division in American society and the heavy price that the country is paying for the war in Iran. At the same time, the world seems increasingly distant from Washington.

Britain's King Charles III visited Washington in April and subtly reminded us that "whatever our differences and disagreements, we are united in our commitment to preserving democracy." Just days earlier, Trump had verbally attacked NATO and declared it a "paper tiger," mocked French President Macron, declared his disappointment with Britain, and stressed that Keir Starmer "is not Winston Churchill."

The United States' relations with the world are in an extremely difficult phase, but relations within America are even more dramatic. A survey by "Politico" from late last year showed that, according to 46% of Americans, "the American dream does not exist." Only 26% held the opposite opinion. For 49%, the best years of the United States are behind them, only 41% believe that they are ahead. A full 59% say that polarization in their society is increasing, and 52% want radical change.

In times of internal crisis, history, national symbols and, above all, culture have always helped societies feel united. But at this year's celebrations, Americans will not sing “This Land is Your Land” and “Sweet Caroline” together. Half of them will turn on their TVs to listen to Trump's speech. But the other half will change the channel.