Vladislav Panev: Rumen Radev wants to draw €3.8 billion in debt until the adoption of a regular budget for 2026

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The majority has again submitted its proposal to draw €3.8 billion in debt until the adoption of a regular budget for 2026. Their concerns are that the fiscal reserve will not be sufficient to meet expenses until the end of July (when the budget is expected to be adopted), as well as to make investments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan.

This was noted on "Facebook" by Vladislav Panev.

This, along with the hysteria around the deficit for this year, which according to Galab Donev without measures is 7.4% of GDP. We cannot support raising the debt ceiling without being aware of what the government is proposing in its annual budget, as well as in the medium-term forecast. Spending and debt in pieces show weakness and a desire mainly to patch up holes.

3 years ago, the Denkov cabinet was sworn in on June 6, and by the end of July the budget was adopted. Now Radev came to power on May 8 and we are expected to have a budget again at the end of July. That is, we are working a month late.

Given that the team at the Ministry of Finance is quite experienced. Except that until now it has been dealing with populist topics such as giving broad powers to pressure regulators on traders.