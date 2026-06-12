Liyana Pandelieva: A generation without an instinct for self-preservation - parents are the first to blame

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Years ago, I was in Pirogov Central Resuscitation Center for a report, but my attention was drawn to a little boy - small, a little chubby - with a severely broken face with bloody scars all over his face and an almost destroyed nose. I asked if he was a victim of an accident, but what they told me turned my heart.

The child was 14 years old. He asked his father for the keys to the family car to drive it a little. The father said that this could not happen until he turned 18 and the topic was over. However, the young man, furious that they did not please him, decided to take revenge on his entire evil family and committed suicide by blowing his head off. He ate a pirate's egg, which really exploded in his mouth. I don't need to say what damage it caused to the entire oral cavity, throat, and esophagus. The boy was conscious and endured horrific procedures every day to clean out clots and heal the destroyed inch by inch.

The parents came every day and cried every day at the sight of their boy.

The truth is that children are capable of incredible atrocities, but on the other hand, the instinct for self-preservation is also taught as a value.

The death of the 15-year-old child three days ago, who crashed head-on into another car just a day after the death of a 17-year-old, is part of a comprehensive diagnosis and it directly relates to the functional illiteracy of entire generations.

We learned that the child took the keys to his father's car without his knowledge and drove it because he missed the school bus and wanted to get to school on time.

Even if we assume that the version is true, 100% true and the love of learning is the basis of driving the car (and not bragging to friends that he will drive himself to school), the child's death is the result of a complete misunderstanding of the basic rules of life.

First, someone has already taught the boy to drive, and most likely it was either the father or a close relative. "Well, that's it - let me teach him so that he knows and can!"

Second problem: no one has ever taught the boy responsible behavior - he has also driven without a seatbelt and that is the reason he is dead - the men in the opposite car are injured, but alive.

Third problem: the systematic playing of electronic games and the possibility of having "lives" over and over again, blurs the idea of real risks.

Fourth problem: lack of parental authority. When a child communicates fully with his parents, he is aware of the hard rules and restrictions. The lack of thought about action-consequence makes many children act impulsively, because no one has ever made them foresee the consequences - after all, they are children.

In the end, it all comes back to upbringing, and from an early age, when right and wrong become life categories.

Innocent victims of car accidents don't care if they were crushed by a "socially weak" with a car for two hundred thousand euros or a child who decided that he knows how to "drive".

We are already talking about generational irresponsibility, most often reinforced by parents.

You can't cross a pedestrian crossing while riding a bicycle with your dad and then have someone explain to the child that he is breaking the law and is becoming an easy victim of his ignorance.

There is no way parents can teach their children to drive and then be surprised that the children drive the car themselves.

I don't know what changes will happen in education, but if urgent work on literacy about the basic rules of life doesn't begin, more and more psychologists will explain to orphaned classes why yet another of their classmates died...

This is the most terrible breakthrough in the entire process of preparing for life.