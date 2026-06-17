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Will we see Peevski in a new role in the DPS? The visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to Bulgaria and the subsequent personnel changes in the DPS raise questions about whether this is a coincidence of political processes or a deeper rearrangement of influences in the movement. It is noteworthy that during his visit, Fidan did not hold meetings with leaders of parliamentary groups, but only met with Delyan Peevski in his capacity as leader of “DPS - New Beginning“.

Days later, the Central Operational Bureau of the DPS initiated a series of personnel changes that affected key figures such as Yordan Tsonev, Hamid Hamid and Stanislav Anastasov. At the same time, leading positions were held by individuals who are traditionally perceived as more closely connected to the party's electoral core and the Turkish community.

Against this background, the question is increasingly being raised whether the MRF is not undergoing a process of returning to a more classical model of movement, in which ties with emigrant organizations in Turkey and the Turkish political environment are once again starting to play a more important role. It is no coincidence that attention is being drawn to structures such as “Balgöç“ in Bursa, which traditionally influence public attitudes among Bulgarian emigrants.

Before the elections on April 19

In early April, Ivan Demerdzhiev, leader of the "Progressive Bulgaria" list in Kardzhali, visited our southeastern neighbor, where he announced that "our compatriots have not been forgotten". Then Demerdzhiev was accompanied by the second in the Kardzhali list of the PB - Emine Gülestan, and met with representatives of the emigrant organization "Balgöç". "We Continue the Change" has been trying to create a bridgehead in Turkey for a long time. For the elections in October 2024, the formation of Assen Vassilev had even appointed a party coordinator for the neighboring country, and before that they admonished the emigrants that "the political representation of Bulgarian Turks should not be confined to one party". In early April this year, the PP publicly announced that they had visited the headquarters of "Balgöç" in Bursa. A delegation of the party, led by former Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, talked with the organization about the opportunities opened up by Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone and Schengen, as well as about pensions for Bulgarian Turks, mother tongue education, etc. During the campaign, Delyan Peevski's MRF did not talk about visits to Turkey, but before its start they organized many events there. Erol Mumun, mayor of Kardzhali and deputy head of the MRF, met in early March with the chairman of "Balgöç" Abdurahim Nursoy in Izmir. A number of mayors of MRF-run municipalities went with Mumun. The party laconically announced that they "discussed issues raised by our compatriots living in Izmir, as well as concrete steps to activate cooperation". As expected, an active campaign was also developed by Ahmed Dogan's APS. A delegation from Ahmed Dogan's formation, led by the regional chairman for Kardzhali Resmi Murad and the leader of the local list Erol Mehmed, met with "Balgöç" in Izmir and Bursa, and talked about the rights and representation of Bulgarian emigrants, the elections and political processes in Bulgaria.



The reshuffle in the MRF

The removal of some of the long-standing party figures can be interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power around Delyan Peevski, but also as preparation for the next stage in the development of the party. Historically, the MRF has always functioned through a strong leadership model - first with Ahmed Dogan, then Lyutvi Mestan, and later with Mustafa Karaday. It is now possible to seek a new configuration in which Peevski retains strategic control over the party, but gradually transfers operational and public leadership to a new person.

Such a scenario would allow for the simultaneous preservation of the intra-party balance and the building of a new political image before the voters. The possibility of Peevski taking on a more symbolic and supra-party role, similar to the one



which Ahmed Dogan performed for years as honorary chairman and strategic arbitrator, cannot be ruled out.

The other big question is related to the geopolitical dimension of these processes. Turkey traditionally views the Balkans as an area of historical, cultural and political interest. In the context of increasing regional competition, Ankara has an interest in maintaining stable channels of communication with political forces that have influence among Muslim communities in the region. However, this does not automatically mean direct control or direction of decisions within the MRF, but rather a desire to maintain influence and political dialogue.

It remains to be seen whether the latest personnel decisions are a one-off act of internal party consolidation or the beginning of a larger transformation. If the trend continues, the MRF may move towards a more clearly structured hierarchy, a new generation of public figures and a stronger orientation towards its traditional electorate.

However, the most important question remains whether these processes will strengthen Delyan Peevski's positions in Bulgarian politics, or will mark the beginning of a gradual redistribution of influence within the movement itself. The answer will likely become clear in the coming months, when it will be seen whether the personnel changes are a temporary adjustment or part of a long-term plan for the new face of the MRF.



Who is Hakan Fidan

Turkish military man, academic, bureaucrat, diplomat and current Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. He is a member of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), and previously served as the Director of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) from 2010 to 2023. As of 4 June 2023, he holds the position of the 42nd Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey. He is currently seen as a possible successor to President Erdoğan.