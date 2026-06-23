Liyana Pandelieva: Children drown the easiest, be there for them, keep an eye on them

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Six children drowned in just 72 hours in Spain.

There were lifeguards at the pool where a four-year-old girl died, and on the beaches, but the Spanish authorities blame the parents who did not keep an eye on their children.

Let's just imagine for a moment that the tragedy is happening in our country.

Anyone who tries to remind us of parental responsibilities will be crucified and accused of cruelty and insensitivity. Every institution in Bulgaria will be accused of grandiose irresponsibility and ministers will be called to account for why such a nightmare has come to pass, and witnesses will explain that ambulances and helicopters were delayed for hours.

However, the Spanish explain that a four-year-old child drowns in half to one minute and because he does not know how to fight, he simply swallows the water.

Every year I witness beachgoers cursing the lifeguards on the beach when they do not let them enter the water due to huge excitement or other danger.

In 2025, 374 people drowned on the beach and in a resort pool in Greece, 280 in Spain, 165 in Italy, 220 in Turkey.

Against this backdrop, last year 44 holidaymakers died in our country, five of whom were in pools.

And when we say, that Bulgaria is a safe place to vacation, these data are also good to know.

Naturally, there is a big difference in the length of the coastlines. When we compare the number of victims per 100 km of beaches, our coefficient is the highest: over 12.43 people. In Spain, the coefficient is 5.64, in Turkey it is 3.06, in Greece it is 2.73 and in Italy it is 2.17.

However, in absolute numbers, precisely because of its endless coastline, Greece leads in drownings.

The Spaniards warn: children drown the fastest and easiest. Be with them, keep an eye on them!

And this is generally valid advice.