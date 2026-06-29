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The intentions to resuscitate the Peevski-Borisov model with elements of social restoration in Radev's budget have hit a wall in Europe.

The European Commission has initiated an excessive deficit procedure, officially confirmed by the EU Council on June 26, 2026. This move by the European institutions puts an end to the period in which Bulgaria could determine its macroeconomic framework on its own and without external control.

Evgeniy Kanev warned about this on "Facebook".

Brussels is no longer simply giving recommendations, but is imposing specific, legally binding limits on the growth rates of net government spending in Bulgaria for years to come. ￼

The goal is for Bulgaria to overcome the excessive deficit situation and return sustainably below the 3% of GDP limit by 2029 at the latest.

Bulgaria has exactly half a year to take effective actions and reforms that will prove to Brussels that public finances are stabilizing. Bulgaria is obliged to present a detailed corrective budget plan to the EC. This means that the 5.7% deficit project for 2026 set by Finance Minister Galab Donev will have to be seriously revised or compensated with structural measures during the debates in the National Assembly.

One would think that progressive economists are dealing precisely with the budget correction. Or to close the Borisov-Peevski coffers

Nothing like that!

They have been tasked with seeing how Asen Vassilev's policy of increasing pensions has led to the current crisis!

By the way, when was the last time you heard a progressive whisper the names of the "Magnitsky" duo? Maybe without the last Mohican - the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs...

No, they are too busy preserving the model. No wonder - the same thing is happening now in Serbia.

We are waiting for those who were misled by the vote on April 19 back on the square.