German MP Borislav Gamanov to FACT: I am convinced that the "Baba Alino" case is not an isolated one

The People's Representative from „Vazrazhdane“ Kosta Stoyanov and the German Bundestag MP from „Alternative for Germany“ - Borislav Gamanov, visited the area „Baba Alino“ near Varna, where the illegal city of the Ukrainian group KUB is being built. The purpose of the visit is to present the case to the German MPs and all countries that provide financial assistance to Ukraine. What will happen next… German MP Borislav Gamanov speaks to FACT.

– Mr. Gamanov, what made you personally come to Varna and visit the area „Baba Alino“? What did you see in a place that is not visible from the documents?

– What made me personally visit “Baba Alino“ were the serious doubts that funds of unclear origin may have been used in the construction of this complex, including possibly redirected European or German aid intended for Ukraine. That is why I believe that a full and independent verification of the origin of the funding is necessary.

On site, I saw not a few individual houses, but an entire luxury complex, which can easily be defined as a small settlement with multi-storey buildings. Such a scale requires investments in the millions. It is difficult to imagine that such construction could go unnoticed by the competent institutions.

According to the available information, the construction was carried out without the necessary permits and in an area where construction is prohibited. This raises serious questions. For me, it makes no economic sense for someone to invest such significant funds without first securing all legal permits. That is why it is important for the competent authorities to establish where the funds come from, whether whether the laws were complied with and whether there was any institutional inaction or deliberate disregard for violations.

– You said that German taxpayers should know how their funds are spent. Do you think there are sufficient grounds for German institutions to launch their own investigation into the financing of such projects?

– In my opinion, there are grounds for investigation and they are obvious. We are talking about a large-scale construction complex associated with a Ukrainian corporation, which, according to publicly available information, was built without the necessary permits and without appearing in the cadastral registers. This raises questions that must be answered clearly.

From the German point of view, the recipient of a significant part of the financial assistance is the Ukrainian state. Therefore, German taxpayers have the right to know how these funds were spent. The Ukrainian authorities should be required to provide a detailed report on the use of the assistance provided. In parallel, the companies involved in the construction of the complex must provide full documentation on the origin of the funds with which it was financed the construction.

I am not saying that European or German funds were certainly used illegally. That is why I am insisting on an independent investigation. If there is misuse of German and European taxpayers' money, the institutions are obliged to establish it and seek accountability.

– Will you officially raise the case in the Bundestag or before the German government? What specific actions could follow?

– Yes. I am already working on officially raising the case before the German government. In my opinion, it should request detailed information from both the Bulgarian and Ukrainian institutions.

The Bulgarian authorities are expected to provide information on the progress of the investigation, on all identified individuals and companies related to the construction, as well as on the financial flows surrounding the project. In addition, it must be clarified how it was possible for such a large-scale complex to be built in the Varna region without a timely reaction from the competent institutions. Who knew about the construction, who was responsible and why not has taken action?

The Ukrainian side should provide a full report on the way in which international aid was used. I believe that an inspection should also be carried out of all organizations, companies and individuals associated with the project, including KUB, Oleg Nevzorov and all other participants who have information that they may have a connection with the financing or implementation of the complex.

The reason is simple. International aid reaches Ukraine not only through specific projects, but also through support for the state budget.



This means that if abuses are found, they could be committed both through private structures and through public financial flows. That is why the Ukrainian government must prove with documents and complete transparency that the funds provided have not been used illegally. My political position is that until it is clarified where every euro of aid has gone and until all suspicions of abuse are eliminated, Germany should not provide new funding.

Unfortunately, I expect serious political resistance to such an investigation. In my opinion, for some of the ruling parties in Germany, such a case is politically inconvenient, since in recent years they have consistently defended the policy of large-scale funding of Ukraine. If the inspections reveal abuses of European or German funds, this would also raise serious questions about the political responsibility of those who approved and defended these financial programs without sufficient control.

– Is this an isolated case, or does it indicate a larger problem with the control over European funds allocated to Ukrainian organizations and projects?

– I am convinced that the “Baba Alino“ case is not an isolated case. There are signals and publications on the Internet about similar properties and projects in other countries. All this shows that the issue cannot be considered only as a local Bulgarian case.

In my opinion, the control over the European funds allocated to Ukraine is too weak. European policy often resembles a watering can in the garden – huge sums are distributed in the hope that there will be a result from them somewhere. But when it comes to taxpayers' money, this is not enough. Transparency, tracking of cash flows and responsibility for every cent spent are necessary.

– “Alternative for Germany“ has consistently criticized Germany's policy regarding financing Ukraine. Do you think the “Baba Alino” case confirms your warnings?

– Yes, absolutely. From my point of view, the case confirms the warnings we have been issuing for years – when huge public funds are allocated without sufficient control, the risk of abuse is inevitable. If there is no problem, there should be no fear of a full inspection. But if someone obstructs the investigation or refuses transparency, in my opinion, he becomes at least a passive accomplice in concealing the truth.

– If it is proven that European or German funds have been used improperly, should financial and criminal liability be sought in both Bulgaria and Germany?

– Absolutely. Political responsibility should be sought in Germany for the allocation of billions of euros without sufficient control. In Bulgaria, all involved persons, possible corruption practices and the reasons for such construction being carried out without the necessary permits should be identified.

However, the most important responsibility lies with the Ukrainian state as the recipient of the aid. It must provide a full and verifiable report on the use of the funds, as well as information on all companies and individuals involved in their management.

– As a person of Bulgarian origin and a German MP, how do you view the work of the Bulgarian institutions on this case?

– I am still gathering information and therefore would not give a final assessment. But there are circumstances that raise serious questions. In a legal construction project, all permits and approvals are carried out before the first sod is laid. It is difficult to accept that a complex of such a scale could be built without the knowledge of the administration. I hope that the investigation will reach the people actually involved, and not just petty officials.

– Could such an illegal complex exist for years in Germany without the state reacting?

– I don't think so. In Germany, bureaucracy is extremely strict. All legal procedures must be completed even before the first sod is laid, and the planning of such a project itself can last for years. If illegal construction nevertheless begins, the state usually reacts quickly and has the authority to stop construction and impose sanctions.

– Is a completely new mechanism for controlling European funding needed?

– Yes, absolutely. In my opinion, a fundamental change is needed in the way the European Union manages public funds. Germany is one of the largest payers in the EU, but it often suffers from decisions made without sufficient accountability. Much stricter control over every euro is needed, as well as the return of more powers to the member states.

– What would you say to Bulgarian citizens, now that you have seen what is happening in Varna?

– I would tell them: “Do not be silent and do not reconcile!“ When citizens see suspicions of abuse or corruption, they should insist on transparency and responsibility. The “Baba Alino“ case became public knowledge precisely because people, public figures and representatives of the “Vazrazhdane“ party did not remain silent, but made the case public. Therefore, I call on Bulgarian citizens to support political forces that protect national sovereignty, transparency and the right of society to know how public funds are spent. European institutions should not apply a double standard – strict financial discipline towards member states, but silence when it comes to inconvenient cases.