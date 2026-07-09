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Russian media and political analysts welcome the “pragmatic approach“ of the new Bulgarian Prime Minister, seeing him as a voice of reason in the Balkans, but remain cautious about his real possibilities of reversing Sofia’s Euro-Atlantic course.

Moscow Welcomes Dialogue, but Without Illusions

The Kremlin’s official reaction after the election victory of the “Progressive Bulgaria“ party and Rumen Radev’s assumption of the prime minister’s post was emphatically positive, albeit diplomatically guarded. Russian President’s Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state agencies that Moscow was “encouraged“ from Radev's words about his readiness to resolve the accumulated bilateral and international problems through dialogue. The Russian side officially rejected the labels of the Western press defining Radev as “Putin's Trojan horse“, defining them as a manifestation of “anti-Russian propaganda“ by Brussels.

Nevertheless, the Russian political elite has demonstrated clear pragmatism. Comments in Moscow show that the Kremlin does not expect a radical turn in Bulgaria's geopolitical orientation, taking into account the fact that the country remains bound by its commitments to the European Union and NATO.

Between Fico and Orban: How Russian analysts position Radev

In the Russian media space – from the state agency TASS to analytical publications such as “Izvestia“ – Radev is seen as a figure more rhetorically similar to Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico than to Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán.

Orban as an unattainable model: Russian observers report that Radev does not have the institutional and party power of Viktor Orban, whose party system allowed for a long-term veto in Brussels.

Russian observers report that Radev does not have the institutional and party power of Viktor Orban, whose party system allowed for a long-term veto in Brussels. The parallel with Robert Fico: Russian media draw a direct parallel with Bratislava due to Radev's moderate but consistent position against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. His statements before the NATO summit are officially cited, where he warned of the danger of a “nuclear response” in an attempt at a conventional victory over Russia. This position is admired in Russian political talk shows as a manifestation of “political realism“.

Russian media draw a direct parallel with Bratislava due to Radev's moderate but consistent position against the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine. His statements before the NATO summit are officially cited, where he warned of the danger of a “nuclear response” in an attempt at a conventional victory over Russia. This position is admired in Russian political talk shows as a manifestation of “political realism“. A moderate and practical alternative: Russian experts on the Balkans emphasize that unlike Orban, who often comes into head-on collision with Brussels on ideological issues, Radev relies on “economic egoism“ and national interest.

The economy and sanctions - focus of Russian attention

The main emphasis in Russian publications about Radev's administration are his specific moves against European sanctions. Russian economic media have been covering in detail the Bulgarian government's decision to express reservations and oppose details of the EU's 21st sanctions package.

Moscow is following with great satisfaction two specific demands from Sofia:

Protection of “Lukoil“ assets: Russian energy analysts note that Radev openly defends the work of the Burgas refinery as strategic for the Bulgarian economy.

Russian energy analysts note that Radev openly defends the work of the Burgas refinery as strategic for the Bulgarian economy. The issue with Patriarch Kirill: Russian public figures and media close to the Moscow Patriarchate highly appreciated the Bulgarian Prime Minister's position against the inclusion of the Russian Patriarch in the sanctions lists, interpreting his arguments about the shared Orthodox history as a sign of cultural closeness that has not been completely destroyed.

The suspension of arms supplies to Ukraine

The news that Bulgaria has officially announced the exhaustion of its capabilities to provide gratuitous military aid (weapons and ammunition) from the warehouses of its armed forces was a leading headline in Russian news broadcasts. The media in Russia interpret this decision of the Radev government as a serious tactical success for Moscow in the Balkans, since Bulgaria is traditionally seen as a key producer of Soviet-type ammunition. Even the clarifications that Sofia will continue the repair of equipment on a commercial basis are interpreted in the Russian press as a serious “slowing down“ compared to the previous pro-Ukrainian cabinets in Sofia.

The Russian attitude towards the government of Rumen Radev remains moderately optimistic. Unlike the Western media, which define him as radically pro-Russian, Russian commentators see him as a pragmatic European politician of the “new wave”, who is trying to balance and extract economic dividends for his country, refusing to participate in a “crusade“ against Russia, which according to Moscow is hopeless.