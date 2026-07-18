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Mr. Demerdzhiev, Mr. Kandev, my dear Smehurkovtsi, sugar roosters and accurate with money, the series of videos with heroic slow cadences, do not make you serious factors, but degrade you to drunk teenagers who scream frantically in reels while pressing the gas of expensive convertibles and to pumped-up gold diggers who take pictures of their silicone tits in the toilets of the chalgotheki.

Candyman is finished - all he has to do now is fend off Kartofa's blows and go home. No one cares about his frowning mask anymore - the situation is ridiculous, terrible jokes. Finita la comedy.

Ivan Demerdzhiev confirms the maxim: everything is personal. He was humiliated in Kardzhali, the MRF won 3 mandates, he only 1, this makes him the only failed candidate-deputy who did not win a victory for the ex-president's formation.

And now he will take revenge: from Sofia to Washington.

He had provided materials to OFAC. A great miracle. Before that, they also provided a PNR gate for him. It was rumored that his overseas voyage was at the invitation of Marco Rubio. Yes, yes, yes. As much as Kiril Petkov was in the White House for Donald Trump's inauguration.

We saw photos of the Bulgarian interior minister covering his ears in the corner of the hall.

Another interior minister - with the same mentality - living like the Joker, accusing innocent people and slandering from the parliamentary rostrum, boasted a lot about the prayer breakfasts, as if the president himself had called him: “Hello, Tsetso, are you coming, because I can't have tea without you?” And where is he now? Surrounded by infamy.

At one time, the State Department and OFAC focused on Bulgaria - apart from the Russians, the most Bulgarians ended up on the lists. Do you remember everyone's names? I don't. At that time, it was politically incorrect to say that in Washington they were acting on denunciations from our country and protecting their corporate interests. This is the truth. A political club, actively used mostly by the Democratic Party.

Once a mistake was made and the creator of the “Magnitsky” law, Bill Browder, was arrested in Spain. Confusion.

Joe Biden publicly mentioned Kiril Petkov's name - man, what a huge honor, and he spent half a year in the prime minister's office and even retired from politics.

No American institution will lift a finger for Ivan Demerdzhiev, who is obviously not doing well in our country. That day under the window of his office in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a scythe near the visor, almost swept away the people on the sidewalk and the customers of the establishment at the intersection of “Gurko” and “Shishman”. Demerdzhiev is asleep. He is above the war on the roads, the man wanted to be the prosecutor general. I wonder - is someone looking for someone with the money for the purpose to get the job done?!

Maybe Rumen Radev is not the leader of a party, but a cheerleader, the leader of a cheerleading team, the poor guy. Well, he got a lot of it. From inside to outside - all crushed consumer goods with the claim of a shiny boutique brand. Sadness. And a parody.

From the Facebook profile of journalist Sonya Koltuklieva