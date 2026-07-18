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The Minister of Defense said that Bulgaria's participation or non-participation in the so-called “Coalition of the Willing“ could be discussed “only after achieving peace in Ukraine“. Nonsense.

Does anyone understand what this person wants to say? Europe is preparing to live in a world without the American security umbrella. Back in 2000, Joschka Fischer, German Foreign Minister, presented the idea of a vanguard of states that would become the core of future federalization.

However, a European Union under German hegemony was very unacceptable for the US, on the one hand, and accordingly for Russia, on the other. Thus, Germany was subjected to disintegration, and Europe began to self-destruct through the perfidious hybrid weapon - MIGRANTS and tolerance. Next in line are the green policies that have broken through the economy, because there is no ideology in markets, there is rationality and mathematics.

Then the idea of a “two-speed Europe“ appeared, because of such Balkan subjects as Rumen Radev, who have no clear idea why they are doing it, but think that if they can cause institutional paralysis of common decisions, then this means that they are protecting the Bulgarian interest.

THE TWO ACTIONS ARE NOT NECESSARILY ONE AND THE SAME. And what is the Bulgarian interest? We live in a state of geopolitical revision, which Russia claims, but in practice the US is again IMPLEMENTING IN ITS BENEFIT.

Europe is removed, moving towards economic and cultural decline, but is organizing itself to prove that it is a collective entity that can deter Russia. It is possible that investments in the military industry will gradually revive the European economy. This has already happened before. Currently, several European companies have announced that they will jointly develop the BLIKSEM system for intercepting hypersonic ballistic missiles, including those of the “Oreshnik“ class.

Is there anyone who disagrees?

Rumen Radev from Europe on the second speed. The formula is quite clear. Britain, France, Germany and Italy plus the Scandinavian countries are separating.

A European company, Destinus, specializes in strike and air defense systems, will lead the consortium and be responsible for the component that will literally destroy ballistic missiles in space.

It is interesting to note that Destinus was founded in 2021 by the Russian physicist and inventor, Mikhail Kokorich, who emigrated to the United States in 2012, who previously created the first private space development company in Russia.

Kokorich has founded several companies in the United States, whose main client is the US Department of Defense – analysis and distribution of satellite data, a revolutionary system for propelling shuttles with water and sunlight, etc. When the war with Ukraine began, for security reasons, the Americans forced Kokorich to sell his companies and he moved to Europe, to Switzerland, and later to the Netherlands, due to problems with Swiss laws on military production and trade.

He works in the field of supersonic military technology and hydrogen engines. His corporation also produces drones for Ukraine, unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, air defense against drones, develops systems for intercepting hypersonic missiles, etc. The other corporation from the European defense bloc is the Bavarian MBDA Deutschland, the German division of a joint venture between Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

It will provide the accelerator, launcher and container for the planned interceptor. The company also specializes in air defense systems, laser technology and guided missiles (e.g. Taurus). MBDA has locations in France, the UK, Italy, Germany and Spain, the backbone of the European military-industrial complex. The third European company, Safran Electronics & Defense, a French manufacturer of firing systems, space inertial navigation, intelligence, critical software, etc., will supply the homing destruction system.

Finally, Airbus Defense and Space, as well as Thales, will take care of the command, control and radar systems. That is, several major giants in the European military industry are joining forces to develop a system to intercept hypersonic missiles, the weapon that Russia claims gives it a military advantage. ARROW-3 is such a system, developed by Israel and the US. But when Germany made a deal to buy from Israel, it also had to get permission from the US.

While BLIKSEM is planned as a fully European project, and is adapted to the data collected from the fighting in Ukraine, that is, dividing and maneuvering warheads, such as the new Russian missiles have. Rumen Radev removed Bulgaria from the opportunity to participate in the common defense project, probably for financial, populist and a number of other reasons.

Radev is trying to move, taking into account now one, now the other - a kind of juggling, at the heart of which, however, is no clear strategy of what we want to get from Bulgaria. Where should Bulgaria be and how should it look. Radev's cabinet simply continues to use corruption schemes, with a convenient decor of light patriotic populism that maintains electoral interest. It is somehow convenient for us to be marginal and rob ourselves.

Emotional ideological patriotic explanations are simply a defense for absolute managerial incompetence in every respect. The idea that Turkey can provide our basic statehood needs in the role of a NECESSARY practical metropolis is increasingly being instilled, regardless of the formal sovereignty of our state.

Rumen Radev steadily and ruthlessly supports this concept for the future of Bulgaria. Turkey's dominance in the Balkans is a convenient strategy, launched long ago by the West, against the natural Orthodox presence of the Russians. But the economic pushing of Russia out of Europe has turned Turkey into a forced partner for Russian interests as well. Two warring countries point to the same regional dominance as useful! Do you think we can help each other?! No, of course. Even more so when we DO NOT SEE the problem.

Hybrid war is striking and insurmountable in that the enemy can be your friend. It produces blindness, and sometimes creates the need to wish for your finale, thinking that you are calling for a victory march. Relegating Bulgaria to marginal NOTHING, introducing it into USELESSNESS for American and European powers, makes us an ideal terrain for the strategic depth of the Turkish national doctrine of influence. Unlike Bulgaria, the Turkish state has a strategy!

Turkey plans and implements. Bulgaria is giving up everything it has, and there is no intelligence to govern the state, no doctrine, no intentions, no plan even for survival. Bulgaria is ending itself with desperate insistence and nothing can divert it. The applause and fireworks around Rumen Radev are simply pathetic! PATIENT indeed!

And the future will bring out the truth, which is today covered with lies. Despite American investments, the attempt over these 30 years to turn Bulgaria into a successful Russophobic bridgehead did not achieve a strong result. We are almost no longer operationally interesting as an active political subjectivity - what was achieved in Poland or even in Romania. However, the Black Sea is a key theater of operations, so there is no more time to convince a Balkan tribe of its interests, it will simply be placed under informal OPEC.

Ukraine and Georgia have been preparing for NATO for a long time, but Russia has been actively obstructing and obstructing, in accordance with Russian national interest.

Now Georgia was not invited to the NATO meeting in Turkey. But the Georgian Foreign Minister justified himself by saying that he was going to attend a separate event called “Ankara's Allies“, which is part of the Munich Security Conference. For the first time, Georgia has been excluded from a NATO meeting, while the Georgian president attended the funeral of Ali Khamenei in Tehran. Ankara is given the difficult, but pleasant and significant task of exercising regional leadership and control over the “confused” countries in the Balkans and the Black Sea region.

Initiatives such as “Allies of Ankara“ and a number of others similar to them in terms of security and geographical location, especially in times of endless military conflicts, are a visible strategy for dominance and mediation between the global factor and the countries that cannot govern themselves, such as Bulgaria. If the USA, Europe and Russia cannot reach an agreement on their influence in these countries, then Turkey emerges as a possible arbitrator and guardian with an UNDENIABLE projection on security.

Turkey is an idea for a kind of neutrality on the terrains between global factors, for an energy hub of Europe, for mediation and a bridge between Western and Eastern cultural groups, for promoting leadership in the Islamic world, for an instrument of at least several global factors that play situationally, skillfully synchronizing their interests with Turkish ones. Just as the EU is a union through which European countries are controlled, Turkey's REGIONAL EXPLOSION could be an option for controlling the Black Sea region and the Balkans.

Russia is clumsily trying to use the doctrine that the US and Britain invented for Turkey even before Erdogan appeared.

However, in this doctrine, Russia is Turkey's archenemy, although this is being overlooked by the Russians at this point, relying on the logic of economic benefits. However, a country without power is not the same as a country with power. Growth changes the angle of view, claims, interests, agreements...

From the Facebook profile of journalist Kalina Androlova