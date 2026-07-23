Lawyer Borisov in front of FACT about the kidnapped Natalia: It is too early to draw categorical conclusions (VIDEO)

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It is still too early to draw categorical conclusions. Fortunately, it has been established that the child is in good health, but it remains to be clarified what and how exactly influenced his mind so that he cooperated with the kidnapper. In such cases, one should not work with assumptions, because the risk of mistakes is high. At the moment, there are few facts. It is not normal for an 11-year-old child - Natalia, to be kidnapped by a person who is the mother's former cohabitant. The weaknesses in the legislation, as well as in the administrative and judicial system, are already being revealed. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ lawyer Plamen Borisov.

„The question also arises whether the mother had a valid order for some kind of protection. If this is established, the qualification of the crime could be significantly more severe. As far as I understand, one of the possible qualifications is that the act was committed in conditions of domestic violence. In addition, a broken bone of the mother is reported, which constitutes a separate bodily injury. If these circumstances are proven, the punishment will be more severe. But everything depends on the final legal qualification. It is too early to speak specifically,“ the lawyer added.

„Now there is really a serious deficit in the legislation on the rights and obligations of the stepfather and stepmother. This is a figure that is subject to regulation by the Family Code. There is one provision that says only that the husband is obliged to assist the parent himself. How to assist? How much to assist? What exactly does this mean? I have horrific examples when stepfathers or stepmothers become so immersed in their roles that they displace the real parent, which is absolutely unacceptable. And I interpret this as domestic violence. Because the child's environment is completely changed. You can't have two fathers or two mothers," shared lawyer Borisov.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

