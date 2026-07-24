Cardiologist Dr. Lina Abujamus in front of FACT: Good medicine is built on knowledge, perseverance and human relations

Being a young doctor in one of the busiest specialties - cardiology - means making quick decisions every day, improving your knowledge and at the same time earning the trust of patients. Invasive cardiology is a field in which technology and human relations go hand in hand, and every minute can be decisive for a person's life. Cardiologist Dr. Lina Abujamus from the National Cardiology Hospital speaks to FACT about choosing a profession, the challenges facing young doctors, the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and the place of trust in the relationship between a doctor and a patient.



- Dr. Abujamus, why cardiology, more precisely why invasive cardiology. What attracted you to this medical specialty?

- Invasive cardiology is one of the most dynamic areas of medicine. It requires serious theoretical training, practical skills and the ability to make quick decisions. That is what attracted me. Every day brings new challenges and opportunities to learn something new. I graduated from medicine in the capital, and two years ago I acquired a specialty in cardiology. I currently work at the National Cardiology Hospital, where I deal with invasive cardiology. I am originally from Kazanlak, but I have lived in Sofia for many years.



- What is it like to work at the National Cardiology Hospital? There are many and increasingly good cardiology hospitals in Sofia?

- Even when I decided that I would specialize in cardiology, I started looking for places with vacancies and competitions for residents. The National Cardiology Hospital was among the places I aspired to the most. This is an established school for training cardiologists. I applied for a competition, passed all the exams successfully and stayed to work here. No one invited me – everything was achieved with a lot of hard work.



- What is the biggest challenge in the profession for a young doctor? What impresses you now that you are already seeing patients?

- I wouldn't say there is only one challenge. The difficulties are different. However, the challenge is increasingly often communication with patients. People are more informed, but also more worried. Therefore, the doctor must not only treat, but also explain. When the patient understands what is happening to him and what the treatment options are, trust is built much more easily.



- Do patients trust their doctors?

- I think so. It is important that the information is presented in understandable language and that the patient is included in the decision-making process. Of course, everything must be within the framework of medical standards. When people feel informed and respected, trust comes naturally.



- According to your observations, do Bulgarians take care of their health?

- More and more young people are paying attention to prevention and a healthy lifestyle. I see a more serious problem with the elderly, especially in small towns, where access to medical care is more difficult. There, prevention often takes a back seat.



- We are already in the summer heat season. What advice would you give to people with heart problems?

- The elderly and patients with cardiovascular diseases are most at risk. They should avoid prolonged stays outside during the hottest hours of the day, drink enough fluids and stay in cool and shady places. It is especially important for people taking blood pressure medication or diuretics not to change their therapy on their own. If they have concerns, they should consult their personal doctor or cardiologist. In case of symptoms such as severe dizziness, fatigue, chest pain or shortness of breath, they should not postpone the examination.



- Bulgaria remains among the countries with the highest mortality rate from cardiovascular diseases. How can this statistic be changed? What are we not doing as people...

- The reasons are complex - smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, lack of exercise and insufficient prevention. In my opinion, change should start much earlier - at a young age. Health culture is built with preventive examinations, blood pressure control, physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.



- Medicine is developing extremely quickly. How does a young doctor manage to keep up with new technologies?

- In fact, this is not a challenge only for young doctors. Every doctor must constantly train. Medicine is constantly changing, and new technologies and artificial intelligence are already part of our daily work. They can be a valuable aid, but they will never replace professional judgment and human interaction.



- How do young and experienced doctors work together?

- In my case, I am fortunate to work with colleagues who are willing to pass on their knowledge and experience. I believe that continuity between generations is extremely important for the development of medicine.



- How did your family and friends accept your desire to become a cardiologist?

- They are more worried about the long working hours and workload. But when a person is sure of his choice, such difficulties do not discourage him.



- What is the most valuable professional advice you have received?

- One of my supervisors told me: “Don't apologize for the things you want to achieve in your life and for the path you have chosen.“ This is advice that I still remember to this day and try to follow. Being a doctor is also a continuous learning process. I want to continue to develop, learn new treatment methods and work with the most modern technologies. But I also believe that it is important for a person to find a balance between their professional and personal lives.



- If you had to summarize your philosophy as a doctor in one sentence, what would it be?

- Good medicine is built on knowledge, perseverance and human relations. A doctor should never stop learning, but he should never forget that in front of him stands a person who needs not only treatment, but also understanding.