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AEK and Levski will decide who will advance to the League Phase of the Champions League after the 0:0 in Sofia, and a curious paradox is gradually forming around this match: the Greek champion has the bigger budget, the more expensive players and the home team, but the Bulgarian team enters the second leg without fear and with the feeling that it has managed to bring down the favorite from its seemingly unattainable height.

And this is not only a Bulgarian feeling.

The Greek analysts after the first match admitted that AEK had its opportunities, but at the same time drew attention to Levski's organized play. In the SDNA analysis, for example, AEK is defined as tactically very strong in Sofia, but with problems with individual decisions that need to be cleared up before and in the second leg. Another Greek article published in AEK Hub even describes Levski's upcoming visit to Athens as a trip to “hell“, but with the clear clarification that the Bulgarians will try to make this hell freeze over.

This is how the real story of this match begins.

Levski does not need to be the richer team to be dangerous. It is not necessary to have players worth 10-15 million euros to put AEK in a situation where the pressure gradually starts to work against the hosts. It is enough to do what it did in Sofia - to remain compact, disciplined and patient.

And after 0:0, this has a completely different price.

AEK will go out in front of its own audience with the feeling that it has to attack. The Greek champion has the home ground, has the atmosphere of the “AEK Arena“ and has the confidence of a team that, according to expectations, should reach the next phase. The Greek media also see the second leg as a match in which AEK should use its home ground advantage. But this “should“ be the biggest weakness of the hosts.

Levski has already shown that it does not fall apart when faced with a more expensive opponent. International analyses also note the stability of the Bulgarians. The Football Whispers forecast even comes to the conclusion that Levski can qualify, with the publication emphasizing the fact that the “blues” are unbeaten in seven Champions League qualifying matches and in 15 consecutive matches in all tournaments.

This is no longer a coincidence.

Levski has come a long way in qualifying, while AEK has directly entered the playoffs. The “Blues“ have more playing practice, more matches under pressure and have gone through several situations in which one moment could decide… the entire season.

There is also something else - the result of the first match.

At first glance, 0:0 is a better result for the home team in the second leg. But in a goalless football elimination on away turf, this also means something else: the first goal in Athens can change absolutely everything.

If AEK scores early, Levski will have to step out of their comfort zone and take risks.

But if Levski lasts the first 20-25 minutes without conceding a goal, the picture could turn around. Then every next missed chance by AEK will increase the nervousness. Every successful split will be met with even stronger pressure from the stands. Every counterattack by the “blues“ will start to look like a warning.

And that is exactly the big psychological battle.

AEK has already received an unpleasant signal in Sofia. After 0:0, the Greek media emphasized that the hosts had opportunities, but failed to find the goal. Sport FM, for example, noted that AEK was the better team and created the better chances, but did not find the goal they deserved.

At the same time, the statistical reading of the first match does not paint a picture of a gap between the two teams. Forebet reports 52% possession for Levski, 15 shots against 12 for AEK and only three accurate shots by the “blues“ against one for the Greek champion.

That is, AEK has an advantage in class, but Levski has something else – proof that it can neutralize this difference.

And here comes Athens.

The city, which for centuries has been a symbol of culture, war, politics and ambition, knows well that the favorite does not always win. The ancient history of Athens itself has its own great football metaphor – The Sicilian Expedition of 415-413 BC, when the Athenians undertook a huge military campaign against Syracuse with the confidence of a force that could hardly be stopped. The campaign ended disastrously for Athens and became one of its worst military failures.

Of course, football is not war and such historical comparisons should remain just a metaphor. But the metaphor is too good to be missed.

Because Levski enters Athens not as an army that must take a city. He enters as a small group that must withstand the pressure of a larger force.

And if Athens must be conquered, it will not be conquered with numbers. It will be conquered with patience. Levski does not have the budget of AEK. There are no players bought for tens of millions. But there is a team that has already learned how to survive in qualifying football.

AEK, on the other hand, has another task - to prove that the big favorite can play like a favorite when there is no room for error.

This is especially important after the Greeks' last match. AEK defeated “Iraklis“ 4:0 in the first round of the Greek championship, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes, and Luka Jovic scored twice. This gave the team self-confidence immediately before the second leg.

But a match with “Iraklis“ is not a match with Levski. In Sofia, AEK had moments when it could have decided the match. It did not. Now there will be an even bigger crowd, but also an even bigger responsibility.

And this poses the most important question: who will withstand the pressure longer?

For Levski, the first minutes will probably be critical. For AEK, perhaps the last. If the hosts score early, the whole scenario will change. However, if the “blues“ keep the score zero, the match could gradually turn into a psychological game, in which every subsequent minute without a goal will be in favor of the Bulgarian champion. And that is precisely why Levski does not need to play beautiful football in Athens. It needs smart football.

Julio Velázquez's team must accept that AEK will have periods of pressure. To survive them. To not give in to emotion. To not try to win the match in the first 15 minutes. If the “blues“ reach a point where they start to counterattack against a nervous host, then we will no longer talk about budget. We will talk about football. And about chance.

There is another factor that should not be ignored - the price of this match. Qualifying for the League Phase of the Champions League would bring Levski income that could change the club's financial reality. That is why the match has been described in the Bulgarian media as one of the most expensive, if not the most expensive match in the history of the club and Bulgarian football - a battle for around 20 million euros. And that is a lot of money. The rematch is not just a match for prestige - it is for the future.

For AEK, this is the chance to return to the big European stage. For Levski - the opportunity to return to where it was two decades ago.

And that is why tomorrow night in Athens will be much more than a dispute between two football budgets. It will be a clash between the favorite and the team that refuses to act like an underdog.

Sometimes history is not written by the richest. Sometimes it is written by the one who first believed that the mountain could be climbed. And Levski will simply find out if his path to the top lies through conquering Athens.