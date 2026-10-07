Kristian Škvarek: A whole community of complex people

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Do you have an acquaintance who, on every topic, must necessarily act interesting, critical, different? We all know at least one such person and it is painfully clear to us that this is simply a complex person and he does it for attention. There is also an entire community on this principle in our country.

You are not a historian from the “democratic community“ if you do not act interesting on the back of every consensus topic for the nation: from national holidays, through historical figures, to the return of Samuel's bones....

In fact, you are not at all from the “democratic community“: be it a historian, activist, politician, journalist, if you do not lift a finger at every common occasion for a drop of pride and joy to say: “Ahem, then actually, this is not exactly the case; but the bones are like that; but was he born then; but are we sure about that; but why are we doing it this way; but do you know that in fact...“

Yes, fool, we know. We know all these things, considerations and details. You are not particularly original. We are simply not looking for a reason to make ourselves interesting by bittering every rare moment of tiny joy in this country.

And you must necessarily feel some terrible pride that you said something backwards, that you found change from 10 wells, that you clarified the matter, with a slight sly smile, that you understand things, you are not like the masses.

You are terribly pathetic complex people and that is why the whole people mock you, giving you the sarcastic nickname “smart and beautiful“. And you never miss an opportunity to deserve it.