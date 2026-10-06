FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

The war will not end, no matter what agreements they sign. It created many rich people.. Legions of weak and stupid individuals in power rely on it to scare their peoples. Moreover, the crisis and damaged genes do not give peace, they always push the crusaders to adventures to seize the riches of the East. Therefore, even if the millionaire scoundrels - politicians, agree on some kind of truce, it will be for the cameras - in our reality, the shelling and sabotage in Russia and Novorossiya will continue. This is not a conflict that can be extinguished with paper and ink. For there to be peace, trust is needed... And horror, and fatigue from losses... These conditions do not exist in the current profitable bloodshed with confused goals. Here, even after five years, it has not become clear who the enemy is!

The end will come as soon as someone wins unconditionally... Or if the topic is not quietly changed. Because, as already mentioned, the Strange Operation, like the Covid Affair, is a tool for pacifying and shearing the herds across the continent. Will the new fashion poster not have an image of a broken test tube from a secret laboratory studying the plague?

Anything can happen in the big world, and we must answer another important question... Should we wait for the signing of the papers, or should we prepare for peace now? Because the currently pitiful and extremely uncomfortable position we are in forces us to be cynics, not fools. And what are the starting points?

This is not our war, but a consequence of the defeat suffered in the battle for our native republic.

Russia is rich. And we are robbed to the point of ruin.

We have a lot in common with our brothers. Those people understand us. And we understand them.

It doesn't matter whose old ass is rubbing the armchair in the Kremlin, or what values the Brussels witch is babbling about. Bulgaria's security and development must come first. We can only live with the cheap resources of the East. And with peace with it.

...With peace, which will restore balance and a little bit of morality and a sense of justice. This is not a small thing at all!