Immediately fall into rapture!!!

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When you have been in power for three or four months and realize that there is a certain difference between this and that, when you see that the lives of those for whose salvation you sacrificed yourself to become Prime Minister are not going well, when prices continue to rise, despite your explicit promises to the contrary, when you suddenly surprisingly realize that despite the greatness in your own eyes there is some /oh, God, why/ decline in the population's trust in you…… then dark thoughts first overwhelm you, and then a brilliant idea comes to you.

Because, when you cannot give people bread, power gives you the opportunity to feed them with spectacles. The bread in you, the knife in you, and the size of the spectacle depends on your personal /and that of your team/ imagination.

And then things come to mind. Things that will make people stand behind you as one again, carry you in their arms and receive the recognition that you think you deserve.

Because it is not at all pleasant to appear in the Council of Ministers early in the morning, listen to all kinds of idiots, hold all kinds of meetings, create all kinds of commissions, committees, agencies and what not, and the situation for the people does not improve.

Well, people are not pleased and they always want something, but they do not even take into account that you, dressed in your greatness /even excellent/, do not respond with enthusiasm to all your deeds, this is what comes to you in excess.

So, when he realized that the people who elected him were not inclined only to admire him /the appearance and the wording/, but also brazenly want some things for themselves, that the business that feeds people, is not very happy, and the administration, which he should reduce, somehow increases by itself, realizing that the difficult geopolitical circumstances lead to the fact that life becomes more expensive, and not the other way around, and that's when Kiki thought of a brilliant move.

And arrested Borisov.

So, out of the blue. Without preparation, without a plan /whatever some strange people may say now/, without, if I may say so, even intention.

Because intention is when you invent it. And when you just do it, it's not intentional, it's a bit of a fool.

And unfortunately, the quick, thoughtless movements gave their result. Delight, joy, disappointment and ridicule. That's how the people, in whose name all this was planned, survived it.

Now it's much/but not much/different.

People want something to be done with the prices, which you didn't promise to lower by 15%, but it turns out you did promise, the difficult autumn months are coming, when the electricity and heating monopolists will once again abuse the population, the dark months are coming, when the sun rises late but sets early, and the enthusiasm of the population melts.

And then the spectacles come to the rescue.

Please, don't misunderstand me.

The whole operation with whatever remains of Samuel are there (I know very well what they are) is magnificent. And yes, these people need a little uplift. And yes, any event that fuels the patriotism of the population and feeds it with memories of being a “proud and magnificent people“, any such event is simply wonderful.

But when the televisions have fallen into a frenzy of enthusiasm, when this becomes a single topic intended to silence all the others, when you generally overplay the script, then that bitter feeling remains that again ….. well, you know what.

Is there a difference between the two events for “distraction“?

There is! A big one!

The current Prime Minister's people are much better at using the resources of power. They are much better at creating scenarios and implementing them.

There will be excitement, there will be a dance /where can there be a dance without a dance/, there will be much, much joy, and tomorrow… tomorrow diesel will have a cosmic price /because of some war that does not end diplomatically, and some Trump who raises it even more/. And in general — horror.

But reality has been postponed for a few days, and the warmth of the event will feed us with positivity in the following ones.

And then a miracle can come to the rescue!

Maybe prices will fall by themselves!?! Maybe the winter will be mild and sunny, maybe we will discover a large gold vein in the bowels of the homeland and become an emirate.

Anything is possible!

Today is a day of indescribable excitement, which we should not spoil with stupid questions about how much diesel costs and how this will affect the cost of living.

That's the scenario, please play the role you are given.