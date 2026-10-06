Julian Popov: Bulgaria urgently needs to deepen its cooperation with Ukraine in the field of drones

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

Bulgaria urgently needs to deepen its cooperation with Ukraine in the field of interceptor drones and the entire palette of unmanned and autonomous technologies.

The reports of the two ships hit off the Bulgarian coast are a serious warning, while the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being clarified. The security of shipping, ports and energy infrastructure in the Black Sea requires capabilities that we must build now.

Ukraine is a natural partner for this. Cooperation should include joint development and production, testing, training and rapid deployment - from drone detection and interception to maritime autonomous systems, surveillance and protection of critical infrastructure.

Bulgaria must connect defense, scientific institutes and technology companies in a specific program with a budget, deadlines and responsibility. This is both a matter of national security and an opportunity to develop its own high-tech industry.

Technologies and threats change in months. The state must learn to act at the same speed.