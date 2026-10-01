The Russian Embassy sent a note about the Shipka Monument

The Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bulgaria has sent an official note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the upcoming restoration of the Monument of Freedom on Mount Shipka. The position was disseminated in response to inquiries from citizens and the media about the planned activities on the monument, related to the liberation of Bulgaria as a result of the Russo-Turkish War of 1877-1878.

“We share the concern of the Russian and Bulgarian publics regarding the preservation of the historical truth about the Liberation War and the original appearance of the Shipka monument“, the embassy stated.

The Russian side defines the monument as an important symbol for both Russia and Bulgaria. The position states that the monument needs a complete renovation, but the restoration is expected to be “careful and delicate“.

Request to preserve historical content

The embassy insists that the updated exhibition reflect the undistorted truth about the events of 1877-1878. Thus, the restoration is posed not only as a question of the condition of the building and its original appearance, but also of the presentation of the historical heritage.

The note was sent on the basis of Article 14 of the Treaty on Friendly Relations and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Bulgaria, signed on August 4, 1992. According to the Russian embassy, the document emphasizes the relevance of bilateral agreements for the preservation of the historical heritage of both countries.

Sources: bTV Novinite