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Russia does not want peace, but the restoration of its imperial influence, said Yes, Bulgaria co-chairman Bozhidar Bozhanov. According to him, to achieve this goal, Moscow wants Eastern Europe to be sacrificed.

“Russia does not want peace - Russia wants to be an empire again. And to achieve this, it wants Eastern Europe to be sacrificed,” Bozhanov wrote on Facebook.

He claims that during the negotiations in Abu Dhabi on ending the war in Ukraine, Russia set two main conditions. One was that NATO troops and bases be withdrawn to the borders the Alliance had in 1997. The other, according to Bozhanov, was that nuclear-armed states should not have the right to defend the countries of Eastern Europe.

“In other words: The West should not prevent the Kremlin from regaining its influence in Eastern Europe,” Bozhanov said.

The information on the subject also cites an article in the “New York Times,” according to which, during the talks in Abu Dhabi, Russia once again demanded that NATO withdraw to its 1997 positions. This claim was presented as information about Russia’s demands in the negotiations, without any official agreement on them being specified.

Former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov also criticized the report. In his words, Russia wants Bulgaria to be turned into a “second-class member of the EU and NATO.”

The positions expressed by Bozhanov and Petkov are political assessments of the information about the negotiations. The published data contain no confirmation of a decision or agreement having been reached that would change the borders of NATO’s military presence or the security guarantees for the countries of Eastern Europe.

Sources: focus-news.net