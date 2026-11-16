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Recently, the authorities in the city of Mariupol announced plans to evict the residents of the Havan and Slobodka neighborhoods and build a luxury residential complex and a resort with a yacht marina on the site of their homes. The project is probably well justified... But to concern yourself with such things when the state is in crisis and the enemy is bombing the lands from Luhansk to Omsk... How shall I put it – such a thing rather reeks of rotten brains. Note this – they are not rebuilding the steelworks so that the state can benefit and the people can have jobs, but are seizing land for personal profit. The war is for the poor. The rich are skimming the cream now.

They are driving out people who survived the heavy fighting in 2022. They are demonstrating to them that, for their new homeland, their fears, suffering and expectations are worth nothing. And the educators belong to the clique that betrayed the Russian Spring and shared Donbas's wealth with the neo-Nazis. Because of them, Mariupol was not liberated with little bloodshed in 2014. For this reason, the case in question comes as no surprise... What is happening was predictable, one might even say – inevitable.

And whether we like it or not, we return to the loathed question of the nature of the conflict. When everything began (after a long and highly important prelude), its definitions were different: anti-fascist, liberationist, imperialist... Each of those arguing put forward reasonable arguments. At the time, no unity was achieved around any particular idea, and here we are – five years have already passed, while at the front and in the rear the same individual perception of the situation still prevails.

. Because from the first days of the fighting with the Kyiv neo-Nazis, strange negotiations began... Because business relations with them continued... Because trade with their masters has not stopped... Because they banned the red flag of the victorious ancestors from being flown over the conquered positions. I think all of this would have been impossible if the war were anti-fascist.

Is it a war of liberation? Yes, but only to a certain extent. Because, in my view, the struggle for independence is a sacred cause for which all forces, the entire nation, must be mobilized. But things are different in Russia – there, they are doing everything possible to make the fateful events as unnoticeable as possible to most people, so that they can continue to lead a „normal life“. Against the backdrop of the endless festivals, competitions, forums, concerts and similar hubbub taking place across the country, there is no way to believe that the Federation is defending national interests.

And is it imperialist? In February – March 2022, it did not appear to be so. Now, as the end of the conflict recedes ever further and sinks into the fog of hypotheses, it is becoming clear that continuing the bloodshed is advantageous and desirable not only for the United States, the United Kingdom, the EU, and Ukrainian oligarchs and nationalists... Certain groups in Moscow also benefit from it. Of course, this does not make the war imperialist, but it lays bare the capitalist essence of a society for which money is god. And imperialism?... No. Empires do not behave like the Kremlin does in its relations with allies and friends. Empires usually seek to expand their influence beyond their borders, not to cut it off.

Incidentally, perhaps imperialism, being a product of capitalism, is just as diverse? For example, let us take the eagle – it flies high, controls a large territory, chooses its prey, swoops down, catches it and carries it to the nest. But there are also locusts – their swarm moves back and forth, attacking the food they find, destroying it together. The old, classical imperialism of the beginning of the 20th century resembled an eagle. But its contemporary continuation acts like pest insects – it neither organizes nor creates; when it comes across food, it devours it down to the last crumb.

It seems to me that something similar is happening in Mariupol. When they were liberating it, the goals and motives were one thing. But after the fighting, the locusts descended.