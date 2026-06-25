Anatomy of the "Secret City in Baba Alino" - an institutional umbrella, millions in reservations and excavators in the f

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Unraveling the scheme - Nevzorov's testimony and the legal absurdity

The scandal entered a new phase after the return to Bulgaria and the arrest of the main investor Oleg Nevzorov. Sources from the security services confirm that the series of interrogations at the District and Regional Prosecutor's Offices in Varna are already “shedding new light on the scheme“. The entrepreneur's testimony will probably illuminate the officials who ensured the long-term inaction of the control bodies.

The himself Nevzorov remains calm in front of the media. In his first public appearance after the interrogations, he stated: “I don't feel guilty, there are documents for everything.“

However, behind these “documents“ lies an unprecedented legal absurdity. Lawyer Mikhail Tomov, who represents dozens of stung citizens, revealed the mechanism by which the money was collected:

Abstract Contracts: Buyers have signed only “reservation agreements“ – a legal form that does not guarantee ownership.

Buyers have signed only “reservation agreements“ – a legal form that does not guarantee ownership. Huge advances: People have paid up to 50% of the value of the properties without a real preliminary purchase and sale contract.

People have paid up to 50% of the value of the properties without a real preliminary purchase and sale contract. Lack of status: The construction was carried out on properties that are still listed in the cadastre as “forest territory“ without a change of purpose that has entered into force.

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the court have already reacted by imposing the first large-scale precautionary measures and seizures on the accounts and assets of the companies involved in the project in order to prevent the draining of the remaining funds.

The political clash – “Sglovka“, the mayors and the transfer of the blame

The case quickly became an election battleground, with regional minister Ivan Shishkov directly calling the case “the product of a conspiracy“. According to him, political forces are currently trying to pass the buck over who allowed the construction of an entire illegal settlement.

The clash is concentrated along the PP-DB and GERB axis:

The accusations: PP-DB representatives publicly linked the scheme to the father of GERB MEP Emil Radev, hinting at a political umbrella at the local level in Varna over the years.

PP-DB representatives publicly linked the scheme to the father of GERB MEP Emil Radev, hinting at a political umbrella at the local level in Varna over the years. The answer: Emil Radev categorically rejected the allegations, calling them a "pre-election compromising attack" and announced that he was filing a defamation lawsuit.

Emil Radev categorically rejected the allegations, calling them a "pre-election compromising attack" and announced that he was filing a defamation lawsuit. The counterattack: Radev shifted the blame entirely to the current leadership of Varna Municipality, stating: „The municipality bears 99% of the blame for the failure of the institutions in the „Baba Alino“ case. The local government has municipal police and a construction control department, which should have stopped the excavators at the very first sod.“

The first 12 houses go down in history – DNSK against concrete

Despite the investor's legal complaints, the state machine is activated. The Directorate for National Construction Control (DNSK) and the Municipality of Varna have begun issuing the first final demolition orders.

Crews from leading national television stations were allowed into the area of the first 12 houses that have been designated for immediate forced removal. The footage shows luxuriously finished buildings, ready to move in, located in violation of all environmental regulations.

Minister Ivan Shishkov was uncompromising in his assessment: “This is the biggest violation of the Spatial Planning Act (SPA) that we have seen. The structure of this project resembles an organized crime group (OCG) for illegal construction.“ A full survey of the terrain shows a total of 128 illegal sites. The ultimate goal of the institutions after the removal of the concrete is complete reclamation and restoration of the destroyed forest.

The human drama – Deceived buyers between loans and public anger

Behind the legal terms and political sparks lies a heavy human drama. Among the buyers are both Bulgarian families and foreigners – including refugees from Ukraine who invested their last savings in the hope of security.