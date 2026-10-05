Vasil Bosneshki remains silent after the murder of Iliyan Filipov

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Vasil Bosneshki has not published anything on social networks six days after the murder of Iliyan Filipov. His last public publication is from September 25 and is dedicated to a forum in London organized by the British Embassy. The older visible publication of the manager of “Next Logistics“ is from Christmas Eve in 2025 and is related to “Bulgarian Christmas“.

His silence attracted attention against the background of a statement by the director of the ODMVR – Plovdiv Vasil Kostadinov. He stated to Nova TV:

“Things are different there. They are former partners. I do not know that they currently have business relations as partners in joint ventures.“

However, Bosneshki's name continues to appear as the manager of “Next Logistics“ and “Truck Ferry“ - companies related to the business of Filipov and PIMK. The mere quality of manager does not necessarily mean ownership or partnership. It has not been publicly clarified when and under what circumstances the relations between the two were terminated.

The distancing began before the murder

Bosneshki has also left the management of “Botev“ - Plovdiv. This happened without an official explanation from him or the club. Previously, he was perceived as close to Filipov and as one of the people connected to the management of his business.

In March 2025, a police raid was conducted at the offices of PIMK and “Next Logistics“. Bosneshki was taken to Sofia for questioning and released the same day without charge. His phone was seized and returned to him about two months later. The raid was related to an investigation into the missing 160 kilograms of cocaine and the kidnapping of two men. Mitko and Radoslav Lebeshkovski were charged in the case, but Filipov and Bosneshki were not brought as defendants.

TrafficNews also reports Bosneshki's close relationship with Konstantin Marshavelov and publicly discussed contacts with Slavcho Megerov, who is accused of Filipov's murder. This information alone does not prove Bosneshki's involvement in the crime. At the moment, there is no publicly confirmed information that he is an accused or suspect in the case.

It remains unclear where Bosneshki is and why he has ceased his public activity. It has not been announced whether his relations with Filipov, as well as his contacts with people from the environment of the accused Megerov, are the subject of a separate investigation.

Sources: trafficnews.bg