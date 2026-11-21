Pressure on Vladimir Putin is leading to a tougher and more aggressive approach by Moscow, which could result in a dangerous miscalculation and an unintended escalation with NATO. This was stated by the head of British Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Matthew Jones, during a seminar on intelligence services in Cambridge.

“I can say with a degree of certainty that Russia is not actively waging war with NATO. Nevertheless, my greatest fear is the risk of a significant miscalculation,” Jones said. According to him, there have been far too many recent examples of reckless behaviour in which a minor change in circumstances could have extremely serious consequences.

The incident involving the British aircraft over the Black Sea

Jones said that British military intelligence experts are closely monitoring attacks on ships in the Black Sea. He also mentioned an incident in which a Royal Air Force Rivet Joint aircraft was “almost shot down” over the region. In his remarks, the general provided no further details about the incident.

“I want to make it clear that the position of the United Kingdom is that we are not seeking conflict or confrontation with Russia. Nevertheless, we will resolutely defend our national security, as well as that of our allies, whenever it is threatened,” Jones said.

Preparing for a possible war by 2030

His remarks come amid warnings from British officials that the United Kingdom must be prepared for a possible war by 2030. Jones clarified that this timeframe does not represent an assessment of when an attack on the country or its allies might take place.

Among the stated causes for concern are incidents in Poland, an alleged assassination attempt in Denmark and actions against ships in the Black Sea. Danish authorities have announced that they prevented a plot against a person holding American and Ukrainian citizenship. Investigators suspect that Russian intelligence services may be involved in the case, but the claims have not been presented as proven guilt.

Regarding the attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea, Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine had been the first to attack Russian tankers, and that Moscow had responded in kind. This claim forms part of Russia’s position on the series of incidents in the region.

Sources: focus-news.net, digi24.ro