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There is one particularly vile thread running through the entire nightmare of this disgusting crime involving gang rape and abuse:

Because of the noise that had been caused, the police were called. A patrol arrived, saw the girl in a helpless state, told them to keep the noise down, and left.

Let us repeat:

The police found 14- and 15-year-old children in an unresponsive state. They saw a girl in a helpless condition among a group of boys who were dead drunk and possibly drugged. They merely said: "Keep it down over there," and left.

I cannot imagine what kind of police officers these must be—officers who are supposed to protect us, yet walk past drunk and incapacitated children. Even if they had not been in uniform, how did nothing stir in their souls? How could they take no action, how could they fail to take the children out...

For years, we have been writing and talking about how law enforcement authorities neglect a huge proportion of domestic crimes. How there is not even a functional understanding of what the police should do and what they should protect people from. And how easily they ignore reports and testimony of violence because it is "a family matter," because "it’s nothing, let them sort it out among themselves," because "what was she doing there? It’s her own fault."

The dark and disgusting Middle Ages that live in the minds of police officers, prosecutors, and all the others whose salaries we supposedly pay so that they can protect us are growing with each passing day. And crimes are becoming more numerous and increasingly vile.

It is particularly disgusting how certain politicians, analysts, or self-appointed spokespeople for "traditional, deeply rooted values" are now trying to place the blame for this crime on "democracy."

In practice, the opposite is true. Democracy means obeying the law. If there is one. Ten years ago, a Child Strategy was proposed—one of GERB’s few good ideas at the time. It essentially stated that "a child is a person," much to the horror of many conservatives. It also stated that all law enforcement officials are obliged to immediately remove a child from an environment that may pose a threat to them. Mere suspicion is enough: the child must be removed immediately. This is to safeguard their life, health, and psychological well-being. Regardless of whether there are reports or not, regardless of anything else, if there is merely a suspicion that a child’s health is at risk, the child must be removed. Immediately.

But the Strategy and the accompanying laws were thwarted. And entire generations of new police officers grew accustomed to ideas such as "she was asking for it," "the parents are to blame for failing to raise her properly," and "some agency cannot remove a child without their parents."

This leads to an inability to analyze a crisis situation, make adequate decisions, save a child, and only afterward look into who raised them and how. And it leads to similar new and horrific atrocities.

And the police could have taken the girl, or girls, out and saved them. They are only 15 years old...

Increasing the penalties for criminals will not change anything. It is necessary, but it is not a sufficient condition. Work must be done on prevention, protection, and closing gaps. There were no parents at the scene of the crime. There were police officers. And they could have taken the children out. But they did not.