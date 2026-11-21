Minister of Youth and Sports Encho Keryazov has become engaged to Svetla Kodzhabasheva, a member of parliament from “Progressive Bulgaria”. The two have been together for six years, and Keryazov has shared photos of the marriage proposal.

The 53-year-old former circus performer chose the home where Kodzhabasheva grew up for the important moment. Only the couple’s parents and children were present at the proposal.

“For the most important question of my life, I chose the home where she grew up. Because true love needs no glamour,” Keryazov wrote.

This will be the minister’s second marriage. The post does not say when the wedding will take place.

Who is Svetla Kodzhabasheva

Svetla Kodzhabasheva is originally from Sliven and has had a long career as a manager in the textile industry. She was elected as a member of parliament from Sofia in the most recent parliamentary elections.

From the circus ring to the Ministry of Youth and Sports

Encho Keryazov is an acrobat and equilibrist who received the “Silver Clown” award at the Monte Carlo Circus Festival. Before becoming a minister in May 2026, he served three terms as deputy mayor of Yambol.

Sources: news.bg