The forthcoming Euro 7 standard is about far more than merely tightening emissions limits when vehicles leave the factory assembly lines. Its provisions contain two major technological mechanisms that few discuss with potential buyers of new cars, regardless of whether they are conventional internal-combustion models, hybrids or fully electric vehicles. The truth is that these innovations place drivers under unprecedented control, affecting both digital reporting to European institutions and the physical ability to travel in urban environments.

The most surprising and radical new feature concerns future zero-emission zones and the emergence of the special Euro 7G category

Although this requirement is not mandatory for all plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) and does not apply retroactively, it gives carmakers a voluntary option to certify models equipped with an internal-combustion engine and intelligent geofencing technology. The system’s operating principle is uncompromising – using the built-in navigation system and satellite geolocation, the car itself recognizes when it enters an urban area with zero emissions. Once inside such a sector, the electronics block the start-up of the petrol or diesel engine and force the car to run solely on electricity.

The real stumbling block for owners of such hybrids comes when the traction battery’s charge falls to a critical minimum. At that point, the onboard computer warns the driver that immediate recharging is necessary. If the driver ignores the signal and does not connect the vehicle to a charging station within the next five kilometres, the software will literally force the vehicle to come to a complete stop, provided it is still within the boundaries of the geolocated environmental zone. Such a measure is a direct response to the long-standing headache faced by car manufacturers, which previously had no means of forcing PHEV owners to charge their batteries regularly instead of driving solely on fuel. Some time ago, the manufacturers themselves proposed limiting power to European regulators, while quite recently a senior BMW representative put forward an identical idea.

The purpose of this solution is crystal clear – to stop plug-in hybrids from entering clean urban zones and switching to their internal-combustion engines after the battery has been depleted

In this way, manufacturers gain a legal tool to offer hybrid models that meet the strict requirements for access to central urban areas. To leave no loopholes or room for software manipulation, the regulator requires the geolocation system not merely to exist on paper but to be demonstrated during type approval and checked throughout the car’s entire service life. Ultimately, the underlying purpose of the Euro 7G category is clear behind the technical wording – to encourage sales of fully electric cars at the expense of transitional hybrid technologies.

The second major change under Euro 7 concerns total digital monitoring of the vehicle’s operating performance from its first to its last kilometre. This is achieved through the introduction of the onboard monitoring system, OBM. Its main task is to monitor in real time the condition of components responsible for controlling harmful emissions, ensuring that the car remains within environmental limits throughout its entire life cycle and detecting any faults or unauthorized interventions that lead to higher pollution.

The OBM system operates continuously from the moment the vehicle sets off until the engine is switched off. At the end of each journey, the electronics archive a detailed body of data covering nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, actual fuel and electricity consumption, distance travelled, operating time of the powertrains and specific road conditions. In addition, it records the share of driving without the internal-combustion engine running, speed ranges, outside temperature, altitude and, in electrified models, the current condition and degradation of the traction battery. Naturally, in plug-in hybrids the system also records separately and in sync the operation of both drive systems.

An interesting detail in the algorithm developed for the European Commission by specialists at Graz University of Technology is that the car does not send information about every single journey

On a random basis, an average of one out of every 64 journeys is selected, with the collected records grouped into packets of five trips before being sent wirelessly. It is important to emphasize that neither carmakers nor Brussels receive GPS coordinates or a history of the addresses you have visited – the transfer includes only raw technical and statistical indicators of the vehicle’s environmental performance. This process, however, is fully automated and, as long as the car has mobile connectivity, the owner has absolutely no way to stop or block it.

The path followed by this information also adheres to a strictly defined bureaucratic logic. The data does not go directly to the European Commission’s servers but is first collected by the vehicle manufacturer itself. Only after processing and anonymizing it is the company required to forward it to the European authorities. Under Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/1707, datasets collected during one calendar year must be reported no later than the end of the second quarter of the following year. In practical terms, this means that the first large-scale data submission is scheduled for mid-2027 and will cover information accumulated during 2025 and 2026. This will give the institutions a real picture of whether vehicles comply with the standards in real-world conditions and enable them to quickly detect systematic deviations.

Alongside OBM, the new standard also integrates the advanced OBFCM device, tasked with precisely measuring actual fuel and electricity consumption. Although similar onboard meters have been installed in cars for several years and Brussels already has official statistics on the subject, the results so far are revealing. The accumulated datasets show that under real-world conditions, vehicles consume an average of around 20 percent more fuel than the factory catalogue figures, with the gap being even more dramatic for plug-in hybrids.

The big news with Euro 7 is the complete transparency provided to the end user

All this environmental data, including accumulated consumption, harmful-emission levels and battery health, will now be freely accessible to the driver. What is more, auto repair shops and annual vehicle inspection centres will be able to read the records from the OBM system without hindrance through the standard OBD diagnostic port using universal equipment. Thus, the new European regulation finally closes the circle between factory tests and everyday road use, turning every new car into a mobile environmental laboratory under constant supervision.