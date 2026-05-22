Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch dies

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, the organization's press service reported.

The cause of death has not been announced. The athlete had previously been hospitalized due to a serious illness.

„It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we announce the death of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion and one of the greatest and most fearless drivers in our sport. He was 41 years old. "We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community," the organization said in a statement.

Busch has competed in NASCAR since 2003. He is a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, winning titles in 2015 and 2019. He will be named to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list in 2023.