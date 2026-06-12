Neymar could miss World Cup group stage

Brazilian striker Neymar could miss the group stage matches of the World Cup, according to Teledeporte journalist Nico Diaz Menendez.

The 34-year-old Brazilian is continuing his recovery from a right calf injury he sustained in a match for Santos in mid-May. It was previously reported that he is certain to be out of Brazil's first match of the tournament, which is against Morocco.

Brazil will play in Group C of the 2026 World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti's team will face Morocco (June 14), Haiti (June 20) and Scotland (June 25).