Liverpool kick off Andoni Iraola era with victory over Sunderland

Liverpool beat Sunderland 4-2 in their first match under new manager Andoni Iraola, but the success was marred by the injury to defender Joe Gomez, BTA reported. The 29-year-old defender was forced off the pitch in the opening minutes of the match played in Nashville.

Kieran Morrison, Dominik Szoboszla, Federico Chiesa and Louis Koumas scored for the winners. Sunderland's goals were scored by Enzo Le Fe and Timur Tutierov.

After the match, Iraola admitted that his team still has a lot of work to do during the preparation.

„There are a lot of things to correct, it was obvious from day one. "You could feel the weight in the players' legs after training. We lacked enough freshness, but the worst news is Joe's injury," the Spanish specialist told Liverpool's official website.

Before the start of the new Premier League season, Liverpool will play four more friendly matches - against Wrexham, Leeds, Monaco and Como. The team's first official match is an away match against Newcastle on August 23.