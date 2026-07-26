Osimhen attacks Galatasaray management: Ungrateful!

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has made serious accusations against the club's management over unpaid wages, reports Sportal.bg. The Nigerian international expressed his dissatisfaction during a live broadcast on social networks, stating that he has not received a salary for several months.

„I haven't received a salary for three months. If it weren't for me, no one in the world would know about Galatasaray. If you don't pay me, I'll leave, ungrateful“, said Osimhen.

The striker became one of the big stars of the Turkish champion last season. He scored 22 goals and made 8 assists in 33 matches, playing a key role in Galatasaray's title win.

Osimhen arrived at the club with high expectations and quickly became a fan favorite, but the current tension between him and the management has put his future in Istanbul in question.