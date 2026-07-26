Dominic Thiem becomes a footballer

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem surprised the sports world by starting a new challenge outside of professional tennis. The 32-year-old Austrian, who ended his tennis career in 2024, joined a football club from the eighth level of Austrian football – Badener AS, reports Sky Sport Italia.

Thiem has always demonstrated a love for football, and now he gets the opportunity to try his hand at the field. However, the club is adamant that his famous name will not guarantee him a place in the squad and he will have to prove himself.

The Austrian remains one of the big names in modern tennis. He won the US Open in 2020 and reached third place in the world rankings.