Eintracht Frankfurt set a price of 8 million euros for Fuetkeu

The management of Eintracht Frankfurt has set a transfer price of 8 million euros for striker Noel Fuetkeu, reports German publication Bulinews. The 23-year-old has had an impressive season on loan at Greuther Furth, where he has established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the Second Bundesliga. His strong performances have attracted the attention of several clubs from the German elite, as well as teams from Belgium and the Netherlands, who are already closely monitoring the situation surrounding the striker.

Eintracht do not intend to part with Fuetkeu easily and are adamant that they will only consider offers that meet the set price of 8 million euros. So far, no formal negotiations have taken place, as potential buyers are trying to negotiate a lower transfer fee.

The Frankfurt club believe that the striker's value could increase next season if he continues his upward development. It is for this reason that the management does not feel pressure to sell him during the current transfer window.

Noel Fuetke is a product of the German football school and is distinguished by physical strength, speed and the ability to play equally successfully as a central striker and on both flanks. Last season, he became one of the leaders of Greuther Furth, scoring double-digit goals and adding several assists, which significantly increased interest in him.

According to Bulinews, if a club meets Eintracht Frankfurt's financial conditions, the transfer could be finalized in the coming weeks. Otherwise, Futkeu will remain part of the German club's squad and will try to fight for a place in the first team in the new season.