Manchester United prepares €70m bid for Fermin Lopez

Manchester United are ready to offer around €70m for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez (left), according to Spanish and English media. The 22-year-old has become an important part of the Catalans' squad, but the club's financial situation could open up the possibility of a serious sale. According to information from Diario Sport, the “Red Devils“ consider Lopez a priority target to strengthen the midfield.

Manchester United are looking for more dynamism and creativity in the midfield, and the Spanish international fits the profile the club wants to attract - a young player with potential for development and the opportunity to become a leader.

However, Barcelona have no intention of parting with Fermin Lopez easily. The head coach and the club's management consider him part of the team's future, along with Lamine Yamal and other young talents.

However, with an offer of around 70-80 million euros, the Catalans could be faced with a serious dilemma due to the need for financial balance.