Roma offers €30m for Bologna striker

Roma are close to signing Bologna striker Santiago Castro (in white), reports gong.bg. The Roma club have made an offer worth €30m plus €5m in bonuses for the 21-year-old Argentine. Castro was part of Argentina's extended squad for the 2026 World Cup, but ultimately did not make the 26-man squad for the tournament.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the striker has already agreed to move to the “Olimpico“. All that remains is for the two clubs to finalize the final details of the deal.

Last season, Castro scored 7 goals and made 2 assists in 35 Serie A matches, becoming Bologna's second-highest scorer.

The Argentine arrived at the Italian club two and a half years ago from Velez Sarsfield for a transfer fee of 13.2 million euros. Source: gong.bg.