Italian side Como are keen to sign Dani Carvajal from Real Madrid. "Lakeside" coach Cesc Fabregas is keen to add experience and quality ahead of first Champions League campaign.

The club are also monitoring young players from the "Royal Club" - 22-year-old Gonzalo Garcia and 21-year-old Cesar Palacios, as they prepare for the possible departure of Nico Paz. Striker Garcia and a promising youngster from the academy of Spanish giants Palacios are emerging as key targets as the Italian club look to strengthen in multiple areas.

Como is pursuing an ambitious player selection strategy, and according to "ElDesmarque", Fabregas is keen to bring Carvajal to Italy after the defender confirmed his departure from Madrid.

There is no shortage of interest in Dani Carvajal, but Como could offer him the opportunity to stay in European football and compete at the highest level. The experienced defender would be an ideal addition to a team that has no experience in European tournaments so far.