Dubai makes history in the Adriatic League with its first championship title (VIDEO)

The Dubai team achieved a historic success after winning its first title in the Adriatic League in only its second season in the tournament. The team from the United Arab Emirates dethroned the previous champion Partizan, winning the final series with 3:1 victories, reports sportal.bg. In the fourth game of the final playoff, Dubai dramatically prevailed with 83:81 and thus secured the championship trophy. A decisive role in the success was played by Aleksa Avramovic, who made two free throws 15 seconds before the final siren. In the closing moments, Karlik Jones missed the opportunity to bring the victory to Partizan with his last shot.

Avramovic finished as the top scorer for the new champions with 15 points. Mfiondu Kabengele scored 14 points, earning the MVP award for the final series. Justin Anderson and McKinley Wright each added 12 points, while Janan Musa finished with 11.

Partizan's top scorers were Sterling Brown and Isaac Bonga, who each scored 16 points.

The Serbian giants entered the finals as the defending champions and remain the most successful club in ABA League history with a total of eight titles. For Dubai, however, this is another step in the club's rapid development - after reaching the semifinals in their debut season, this year the team went all the way to the top and won gold medals.

