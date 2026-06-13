Ivan Ivanov receives prestigious award

The young hope of Bulgarian tennis Ivan Ivanov was among those honored at the official ceremony of presenting the "Pyotr Nurovsky" awards for the best young athletes in Europe, BTA reports. The awards were presented during a gala evening in Budapest, with the President of the International Olympic Committee Kirsty Coventry and the President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee Vessela Lecheva among the official guests.

Ivanov finished in fourth place in the prestigious ranking and received a cash prize that will support his sports training. The first place was shared between Amalia Kovaliu and Alika Inkeri Moser. The Bulgarian tennis player became the first representative of the country to reach the finals in the summer edition of the competition. In winter sports, Bulgaria already has a winner through Malena Zamfirova.

“Ivan's success is exceptional because he was the only boy among the finalists. I believe that he will have many more similar ceremonies ahead of him, where he will receive recognition for his work and efforts“, said Vessela Lecheva.

In addition to the award ceremony, Kirsty Coventry also took part in the 55th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committees in Budapest. In her speech, she emphasized Europe's leading role in the development of the Olympic Movement and the continent's contribution to the establishment of high sporting standards around the world.

“Europe has always played a crucial and central role for the Olympic Movement, not only through the organization of incredible Games, such as those we saw in Paris and Milano-Cortina, but also through your ideas and leadership“, said Coventry. During the forum, the IOC President congratulated Vessela Lecheva on her official inauguration as the President of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee.

