Chicago Fire wants Goretzka and Lewandowski

The American club Chicago Fire is working on an ambitious transfer of German international Leon Goretzka, reports The Athletic. The Major League Soccer (MLS) team has begun talks with the experienced midfielder, and in parallel is negotiating with his former teammate Robert Lewandowski, reports BTA. According to the information, the Polish striker has already left Barcelona and even visited the state of Illinois, where the Chicago Fire is based.

The 31-year-old Goretzka is also a free agent, after ending his stay at Bayern Munich. During his career with the Bavarians, he recorded 312 official matches and established himself as one of the team's key players. There is also interest in the German midfielder from Europe, with Italian giants AC Milan among the candidates to sign him.

Goretzka is currently part of the German national team at the World Cup. He has seven Bundesliga titles under his belt, as well as a Champions League triumph. Goretzka and Lewandowski played side by side at Bayern between 2018 and 2022, before the Polish goalscorer moved to Barcelona.