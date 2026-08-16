Torino close to signing Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perry

Torino have reached an agreement to sign Leeds goalkeeper Lucas Perry, reports transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian goalkeeper has already agreed to continue his career at the Italian club, BTA also reports. According to the information, the deal will start with a one-year loan for 1 million euros, with Torino having the option to buy the player's rights for another 14 million euros. If the clause is activated, the total transfer value could reach 15 million euros.

The 28-year-old Perry spent only one season with Leeds in the Premier League. However, his position in the team changed after the signing of England international James Trafford, for whom the club paid around 52 million euros. In this situation, the Brazilian is ready for a new challenge, and Torino is emerging as the next stop in his career. At Leeds, Perry is also a teammate of Bulgarian international Iliya Gruev, who continues to be part of the English club.

Torino finished the previous season in Serie A in 12th place, and the signing of a new goalkeeper is part of the club's intentions to refresh its squad for the new campaign.