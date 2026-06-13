Julio Velasquez: Only with joint efforts will Levski continue to develop

Levski head coach Julio Velasquez is convinced that the club can continue its upward development only if the management, players, coaching staff and supporters remain united around a common goal. The Spanish specialist said this after receiving an award for the team of the month of May, BTA reports. “It is very important for me to feel happy every day, both professionally and personally. From the first day here I have felt respect and support. Football is my passion and it is important for me to see results of my work. Since my arrival at Levski, I have met respect, and the supporters are the greatest wealth of this club. Feeling respected and loved at the same time makes me happy“, said Velasquez.

Levski was distinguished in the poll for the team of the month of May, after winning its 27th championship title. The “Blues“ beat the national rhythmic gymnastics team in the voting. The coach emphasized that the successes are the result of well-organized work both on and off the field.

“Levski is moving forward step by step. I believe in the consistency of the processes. The club is well structured and this is visible both in terms of sports and technology and organizationally. The results are a consequence of this work. The management and owners are doing everything possible to develop the club in every respect. Of course, there are also difficult moments, but if we work together and as a team, things will work out“, he added.

Levski started its preparations for the new season a few days ago and is already at its traditional camp in Pravets. During the preparatory period, the team from Sofia will play tests against Academic Svishtov, Etar Veliko Tarnovo and Botev Vratsa, and on June 30 they will officially present the team for the new season in a match against Radnik Surdulica at the “Georgi Asparuhov“ stadium.

Velasquez also commented on the current state of the squad, emphasizing that some of the important players have not yet joined the training because of a well-deserved rest, while others are yet to arrive.

“From the first day I have seen an incredible attitude from the players. The atmosphere and work dynamics are very good and I am happy with what I see at the moment“, said the Spaniard.

Levski has already attracted three new players - Reynaldo, David Kuso and Adrian Raichev, but the selection is far from complete.

“We are in a process of development regarding transfers. We are working in constant contact with the management and analyzing all options. The transfer window is long, but we have to find the right balance between new additions and the time until the start of official matches. All in "We are in constant communication with the club and are looking for the best solution for Levski," Velasquez added.